Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
Tradegate
13.01.25
19:07 Uhr
25,835 Euro
+1,610
+6,65 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,92026,44023:00
26,16526,32522:00
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2025 22:26 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Mosaic Company Appoints Sonya Little and Kathleen Shanahan to its Board of Directors

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today announced that it has added Sonya C. Little and Kathleen M. Shanahan to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Little is a former Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Strategic Property Partners LLC, the developer of Water Street Tampa. Ms. Little had been with Strategic Property Partners from 2019 until her retirement at the end of 2024. Previously she was the Chief Financial Officer for the City of Tampa and worked as a financial advisor and investment banker to numerous state and local government entities. Ms. Little is a director of Hancock Whitney Bank.

Ms. Shanahan is a senior adviser and former Chief Executive Officer of Turtle & Hughes, Inc., an electrical and industrial distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions company. Ms. Shanahan joined the board of Turtle & Hughes in 2015 and had served as CEO from 2020 until her retirement in 2024. She previously served as CEO of URETEK Holdings and WRScompass. In addition to her extensive business experience, Ms. Shanahan has served in high-level public policy and public affairs roles, including three years as Chief of Staff for Florida Governor Jeb Bush.

"We are pleased to add Sonya and Kathleen to the Mosaic board of directors," said Gregory L. Ebel, Chairman. "They are both extremely accomplished professionals with broad executive experience and as long time Floridians, they will add great insight into our activities located in Mosaic's headquarters state of Florida."

The additions bring Mosaic's board to 12 directors.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Investors

Media

Joan Tong, CFA

Jason Tremblay

Ben Pratt

863-640-0826

813-775-4226

813-775-4206

joan.tong@mosaicco.com

jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.