ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Tuesday that it has received orders for a total of 97 turbines from Turkiye with a total capacity of 638 MW.These orders also include multi-year service contracts for the turbines.For 2024, including these orders, the company has recorded over 1 GW of new orders in Turkiye.Turkiye recently set a goal of quadrupling the expansion of wind and solar energy to 120,000 MW by 2035 to meet rising electricity demand.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX