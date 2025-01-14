The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 14.01.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 14.01.2025
Aktien
1 CA61965T1012 Moss Genomics Inc.
2 CA74976W7089 RT Minerals Corp.
3 NO0013457952 Observe Medical ASA
Anleihen/ETF
1 USP3143NBV57 Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile
2 XS2974517075 Indonesien, Republik
3 USP3143NBW31 Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile
4 USG84228GP72 Standard Chartered PLC
5 US222213BG46 Council of Europe Development Bank
6 AU3CB0317410 International Finance Corp.
7 ES0000012O59 Spanien, Königreich
8 IT0005631491 Credit Agricole Italia S.p.A.
9 FR001400WIO7 Electricité de France S.A.
10 XS2976491592 Nordic Investment Bank
11 AU3CB0317303 British Columbia, Provinz
12 IE0007UE04X9 WisdomTree Strategic Metals UCITS ETF - USD Acc
13 IE000611IJM3 WisdomTree Strategic Metals UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc
