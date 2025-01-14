The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 14.01.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 14.01.2025Aktien1 CA61965T1012 Moss Genomics Inc.2 CA74976W7089 RT Minerals Corp.3 NO0013457952 Observe Medical ASAAnleihen/ETF1 USP3143NBV57 Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile2 XS2974517075 Indonesien, Republik3 USP3143NBW31 Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile4 USG84228GP72 Standard Chartered PLC5 US222213BG46 Council of Europe Development Bank6 AU3CB0317410 International Finance Corp.7 ES0000012O59 Spanien, Königreich8 IT0005631491 Credit Agricole Italia S.p.A.9 FR001400WIO7 Electricité de France S.A.10 XS2976491592 Nordic Investment Bank11 AU3CB0317303 British Columbia, Provinz12 IE0007UE04X9 WisdomTree Strategic Metals UCITS ETF - USD Acc13 IE000611IJM3 WisdomTree Strategic Metals UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc