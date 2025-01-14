Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Düsseldorf
14.01.25
08:13 Uhr
1,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3501,59008:37
Dow Jones News
14.01.2025 08:31 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: TST- Full Year 2024 Trading Update

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: TST- Full Year 2024 Trading Update 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: TST- Full Year 2024 Trading Update 
14-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
14 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
 
Full Year 2024 Trading Update 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc ("Funding Circle" or the "Group"), the UK's leading SME lending platform, is pleased to 
provide a trading update for the full year ended 31 December 2024. 
 
Business Performance 
Building on the strong half-year results published in September 2024, the Group delivered a good performance in the 
second half of the year, consistent with the Board's expectations. Accordingly, we expect to deliver positive Group 
profit before tax for the full year in line with the upgraded guidance as set out in September 2024 and we remain on 
track with our medium term guidance. 
 
Funding Circle's results for the full year ended 31 December 2024 will be published on 6 March 2025. 
 
Capital Return Update 
In October 2024, the Board announced a further GBP25m share buyback programme which is expected to be completed in Q2 
2025. To date, approximately GBP10m of ordinary shares have been repurchased and cancelled. 
 
Lisa Jacobs, Funding Circle CEO, says: 
"Last March we set out a plan to be a simpler, leaner and profitable business whilst continuing to show strong growth. 
We successfully completed the sale of the US business in July, have simplified the UK business and delivered on our 
upgraded guidance. We enter 2025 well-placed to make further progress against our medium-term plan and help get finance 
to even more SMEs." 
 
 
 
For further details: 
Funding Circle Holdings plc   ir@fundingcircle.com 
Lisa Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer 
Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Headland Consultancy 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822) 
 
About Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small 
businesses get the funding they need to win.  Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an 
unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides 
access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding 
Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses. 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  370240 
EQS News ID:  2066703 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2066703&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.