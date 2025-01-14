Adventure Box Technology AB: Adventure Box appoints new CEO

Effective Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Duncan McIntyre will become the new CEO of Adventure Box Technologies AB (publ) ("Adventure Box"). McIntyre currently serves as CEO of Lion Gaming Group Inc. ("Lion"), which was recently acquired by Adventure Box.

"With the acquisition of Lion, Adventure Box has reached a pivotal juncture, placing greater emphasis on merger and acquisition opportunities in the iGaming sector. As the market continues to evolve, we believe intensifying our focus on acquisitions will be pivotal in driving the company's next stage of growth. This shift calls for a leader with extensive industry insight and a proven ability to navigate complex opportunities. I am therefore handing over the reins with great confidence to Duncan McIntyre, who clearly has the vision, expertise, and track record to guide us forward," said Michal Bendtsen, CEO of Adventure Box.

Duncan has been CEO of Lion since 2021 and has experience in the gaming market, including work with publicly listed companies on TSX and CSE. He has previously served as Chief Operating Officer of FansUnite Entertainment Inc. and as a board member of Perihelion Capital Limited. McIntyre is a qualified lawyer with accounting expertise in corporate structuring and regulatory compliance.

Michal Bendtsen will continue as Vice CEO and was recently elected as a member of the Board of Directors as part of the leadership transition.

This information is such that Adventure Box Technology AB (publ) is obliged to make it public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). January 14, 2025, at 8:59 CET.

About Adventure Box Technology AB (publ)

Adventure Box Technology offers KoGaMa, an online game creation platform that provides user-friendly tools for creating and sharing unique gaming experiences. With its innovative multiplayer editor and thriving user marketplace, KoGaMa empowers users to collaborate, create and customise content in a dynamic social metaverse. The company's world-leading streaming technology is patent-protected. Founded in Stockholm in 2014, the company now also has staff in Seville, Copenhagen and Madrid. Adventure Box is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ADVBOX and ISIN code SE0012955276. Berg Securities is the Company's Certified Adviser and can be reached via e-mail Rutger.ahlerup@bergssecurities.se and telephone +46 739 49 62 50.