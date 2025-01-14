WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), Tuesday announced that the company has secured a contract from Ireland's National Transport Authority to provide Client Partner delivery services for the BusConnects Dublin, Core Bus Corridors Infrastructure Works Program.Jacobs Solutions, along with other consultants, would oversee the construction of approximately 230 kilometers of continuous bus priority corridors, and approximately 200 kilometers of cycle paths and improved pedestrian facilities.In the pre-market hours, Jacobs' stock is trading at $136.99, up 2.02 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX