LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc (HIK, HIK.L) announced Tuesday that it has entered an exclusive commercial partnership with Emergent BioSolutions for the sale of KLOXXADO naloxone HCl nasal spray 8 mg in the U.S. and Canada.KLOXXADO was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2021 for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or central nervous system depression, for adult and pediatric patients.Emergent distributes NARCAN Nasal Spray 4 mg, which is the first FDA-approved over-the-counter naloxone product for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose.Under the terms of the six-year agreement, Emergent will add KLOXXADO Nasal Spray to its naloxone product portfolio and will be responsible for all North America product sales and marketing.Hikma will continue producing its 8 mg naloxone HCl nasal spray in its Columbus, Ohio manufacturing facility and will provide it to Emergent as its exclusive commercial partner.This partnership combines Hikma's excellent nasal spray manufacturing capabilities with Emergent's well-established naloxone HCl nasal spray commercial expertise.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved