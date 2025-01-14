YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) said it plans to refocus the Byte business model around treatments that include expanded in-person dentist oversight. The company is evaluating the go-to-market business and economic model and expects to leverage collaborative direct-to-consumer demand generation with dentists using Byte core competencies, expand digital customer journey management across the aligner portfolio, and utilize Byte skillsets to further enhance customer service and marketing.Dentsply Sirona noted that it is not reinstating the at-home Byte Aligner Systems and Impression Kits but will continue to provide support for non-contraindicated Byte Aligner patients currently undergoing treatment.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX