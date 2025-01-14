Verimatrix DVB Access completes Cartesian's Farncombe Security® Audit

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced general availability of its new DVB ReAccess solutions that serves as a uniquely powerful over-the-air (OTA) Conditional Access System (CAS). The solution also provides users with added peace of mind following the recent completion of Cartesian's Farncombe Security® Audit.

DVB ReAccess addresses a notable hurdle for one-way networks such as broadcast satellite providers that lack bidirectional handshakes to identify and authenticate client devices authorized to decrypt content. In one-way networks, the security of content relies almost exclusively on the resistance and resilience of the CAS, the most secure of which have a client software deeply anchored within the device's hardware, leveraging a number of security features provided by the chipset. Consequently, once a CAS is integrated on a device, it's typically very challenging to replace it by a simple OTA software update, whilst maintaining the same level of security.

Verimatrix DVB ReAccess is a well-tested OTA CAS retrofit solution that can be downloaded over the air into deployed devices as a replacement of an incumbent CAS, without requiring any device swap, nor any physical intervention. To mitigate all the constraints related to its OTA nature, DVB ReAccess implements a number of white box cryptography and code protection techniques, areas on which Verimatrix has long-established experience.

Verimatrix engaged Cartesian to conduct a Farncombe Security® Audit of DVB ReAccess which confirmed that DVB ReAccess has comparable security levels to the best-in-class software CAS solutions.

"The security innovations within DVB ReAccess and the completion of Cartesian's Farncombe Security® Audit offers broadcast satellite providers and others an unmatched level of confidence that their content remains protected," said Dr. Klaus Schenk, SVP of Security and Threat Research at Verimatrix.

For more information on DVB ReAccess, visit www.verimatrix.com/anti-piracy.

About Cartesian

Cartesian is a specialist provider of consulting services and managed solutions to leading players in the global communications, technology, and media industries. Cartesian's content security services include Farncombe Security® Audits, geo-blocking testing, watermark robustness testing, compliance testing, credential sharing detection and anti-piracy investigations. Clients include broadcasters, video service providers, network operators and solution vendors. The company has offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, New York, and Paris. For more information, visit https://www.cartesian.com/.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure premium movies, live streaming sports, sensitive financial and healthcare data, mission-critical mobile applications, and much more. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

