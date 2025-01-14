Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by emeis (the "Company") (Paris:EMEIS) to Natixis Oddo BHF, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account as of 31 December 2024.

133,610 shares

- €264,189.80 in cash

During the 2024 second half-year, it was carried out a total of

PURCHASE 1,654 transactions 1,290,234 shares €10,871,827.86 SALE 1,398 transactions 1,270,741 shares €10,924,037.34

It is reminded that the operations provided for under the liquidity agreement have been suspended during the Company's financial restructuring i.e. from 1 December 2022 to 28 March 20241

The following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of 28 March 20242

46 shares

- €1,415,570.95 in cash

It is also reminded that as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on 1 December 2022, the following resources were allocated.

68,000 shares

- €415,650.44 in cash

The aggregated data for each trading day of the 2024 second half-year are as set out in appendix of this press release.

APPENDIX: Daily table of transactions

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of

transactions Number of

shares for a total

amount of Number of

transactions Number of

shares for a total

amount of Total 1 654 1 290 234 10 871 827,86 1 398 1 270 741 10 924 037,34 01/07/2024 1 236 2 784,80 49 28 468 346 296,86 02/07/2024 1 1 831 22 063,55 9 10 506 130 887,25 03/07/2024 2 1 831 22 887,50 21 12 257 156 189,20 04/07/2024 13 10 643 137 282,80 6 7 253 94 739,20 05/07/2024 21 8 689 111 406,94 13 16 506 215 128,20 08/07/2024 27 14 871 185 624,40 10 8 253 104 538,00 09/07/2024 32 26 310 319 140,30 4 8 253 103 987,80 10/07/2024 4 2 631 30 782,70 8 6 722 79 991,80 11/07/2024 1 1 11,82 17 20 789 255 091,82 12/07/2024 6 3 131 40 439,90 26 25 259 326 216,20 15/07/2024 27 24 190 308 193,86 16/07/2024 8 10 524 130 234,50 14 12 753 159 687,60 17/07/2024 3 2 632 32 900,00 12 14 005 178 621,40 18/07/2024 2 5 262 68 406,00 27 6 502 86 051,50 19/07/2024 32 23 679 304 090,98 22/07/2024 5 2 631 34 466,10 41 35 763 467 119,80 23/07/2024 7 13 155 171 541,20 28 19 257 254 192,40 24/07/2024 34 13 155 170 204,65 17 19 257 253 642,20 25/07/2024 34 15 786 202 587,00 26 8 470 110 075,28 26/07/2024 6 9 344 124 919,40 20 19 257 258 318,90 29/07/2024 70 69 587 852 340,76 28 20 305 246 847,33 30/07/2024 30 22 750 240 587,72 18 16 636 178 310,72 31/07/2024 21 10 500 110 236,29 12 7 874 84 953,08 01/08/2024 33 15 750 162 365,00 21 19 313 201 158,69 02/08/2024 18 14 001 142 260,82 9 8 278 84 844,05 05/08/2024 21 17 501 168 692,50 1 1 10,00 06/08/2024 10 5 251 51 459,80 25 16 549 163 559,20 07/08/2024 1 1 10,00 22 20 065 202 714,98 08/08/2024 35 17 501 173 739,62 1 1 10,12 09/08/2024 21 11 079 108 091,67 10 11 033 108 950,83 12/08/2024 17 8 705 85 134,90 12 19 307 191 194,34 13/08/2024 27 17 420 169 065,81 20 13 790 135 169,54 14/08/2024 8 5 251 51 109,81 20 8 275 81 481,13 15/08/2024 1 1 9,80 25 30 339 307 416,48 16/08/2024 1 1 10,26 1 1 10,26 19/08/2024 43 32 000 313 752,25 15 8 545 86 797,65 20/08/2024 45 42 791 399 991,05 23 12 308 117 751,30 21/08/2024 26 75 826 677 375,95 2 2 751 25 309,20 22/08/2024 13 16 386 141 192,70 23 16 506 144 565,05 23/08/2024 34 16 386 140 509,95 58 53 029 466 005,87 26/08/2024 4 5 462 48 611,80 5 8 253 74 552,10 27/08/2024 16 13 724 125 427,70 8 13 755 127 508,85 28/08/2024 5 5 393 48 263,90 1 279 2 511,00 29/08/2024 2 2 731 24 032,80 4 5 502 48 967,80 30/08/2024 4 8 193 74 370,59 12 10 725 98 175,60 02/09/2024 16 27 310 230 693,03 03/09/2024 10 11 028 88 637,05 04/09/2024 9 8 193 63 495,75 41 30 349 240 584,80 05/09/2024 21 8 193 64 724,70 19 22 072 179 641,25 06/09/2024 10 16 386 130 268,70 09/09/2024 10 16 386 119 344,70 12 13 795 102 634,80 10/09/2024 6 5 462 39 599,50 3 2 759 20 416,60 11/09/2024 21 19 117 135 594,15 6 11 036 81 114,60 12/09/2024 18 11 924 81 829,40 5 5 502 38 789,10 13/09/2024 8 5 462 37 960,90 9 16 546 115 546,90 16/09/2024 8 10 924 76 468,00 10 2 759 19 864,80 17/09/2024 13 19 313 138 968,07 18/09/2024 12 10 924 78 650,07 2 5 518 40 557,30 19/09/2024 7 10 924 78 379,70 20 8 277 60 973,90 20/09/2024 11 13 655 95 038,80 23/09/2024 3 5 699 38 432,70 6 2 759 18 761,20 24/09/2024 10 5 225 34 485,00 3 2 759 18 485,30 25/09/2024 17 16 386 106 782,10 19 11 028 72 854,02 26/09/2024 12 8 194 51 349,12 21 16 539 106 316,44 27/09/2024 11 5 463 35 373,02 11 9 265 60 447,56 30/09/2024 7 10 924 66 909,50 01/10/2024 3 2 242 12 465,52 14 13 795 77 723,79 02/10/2024 9 4 484 23 810,04 3 5 518 29 521,30 03/10/2024 11 13 795 75 905,56 04/10/2024 47 24 662 135 775,52 21 24 831 146 378,75 07/10/2024 10 4 484 24 034,24 18 11 036 61 222,21 08/10/2024 2 1 336 7 115,66 6 11 036 61 222,21 09/10/2024 4 5 442 30 801,72 11 16 554 96 140,11 10/10/2024 13 8 163 46 066,53 3 2 759 15 974,61 11/10/2024 19 10 924 60 064,80 14/10/2024 9 8 255 44 624,16 1 2 759 15 422,81 15/10/2024 1 2 374 12 605,94 7 11 036 60 863,54 16/10/2024 17 8 163 45 065,20 7 11 036 62 243,04 17/10/2024 14 16 326 89 039,28 18/10/2024 3 2 721 14 720,61 7 5 518 30 084,14 21/10/2024 2 5 442 28 624,92 3 2 759 14 871,01 22/10/2024 13 5 443 27 813,73 4 5 519 28 389,70 23/10/2024 21 13 606 68 870,90 10 11 037 56 708,08 24/10/2024 2 2 721 13 904,31 9 8 277 42 543,78 25/10/2024 2 2 721 14 176,41 8 11 036 58 380,44 28/10/2024 1 2 721 14 720,61 6 13 795 77 141,64 29/10/2024 5 5 442 32 358,13 15 19 313 116 071,13 30/10/2024 11 16 326 101 656,56 38 33 108 210 208,21 31/10/2024 12 19 047 116 513,22 15 8 277 51 510,53 01/11/2024 7 10 884 65 249,58 8 11 036 68 036,94 04/11/2024 9 10 884 71 262,99 15 22 072 147 385,78 05/11/2024 15 19 047 122 091,27 2 2 759 18 181,81 06/11/2024 11 10 884 67 861,74 3 5 518 35 535,92 07/11/2024 2 2 721 17 713,71 8 13 795 90 633,15 08/11/2024 17 16 326 105 738,06 11/11/2024 14 3 153 20 391,33 7 5 518 36 142,88 12/11/2024 25 18 620 116 985,61 2 2 760 17 388,04 13/11/2024 19 10 884 67 780,11 2 2 759 17 354,11 14/11/2024 35 24 489 146 934,00 2 2 759 17 354,11 15/11/2024 23 10 884 62 542,19 13 13 795 81 859,53 18/11/2024 11 8 163 48 161,70 17 16 554 99 572,31 19/11/2024 18 8 163 48 763,04 4 5 518 33 052,82 20/11/2024 21 21 768 124 785,06 9 8 277 48 475,63 21/11/2024 28 12 326 66 929,21 22/11/2024 5 2 163 11 319,70 4 4 587 24 311,10 25/11/2024 2 1 442 7 837,27 19 13 795 75 182,75 26/11/2024 7 3 605 19 717,91 2 5 518 30 707,67 27/11/2024 4 2 163 11 521,58 2 5 518 30 017,92 28/11/2024 9 2 163 12 134,43 10 11 995 68 803,35 29/11/2024 5 2 062 11 670,92 3 1 918 11 105,22 02/12/2024 8 4 806 26 874,90 2 1 918 10 846,29 03/12/2024 7 3 111 17 244,71 4 2 068 11 671,02 04/12/2024 6 2 062 11 351,31 4 2 218 12 398,62 05/12/2024 13 6 186 33 086,85 5 2 218 12 176,82 06/12/2024 5 2 062 11 145,11 3 3 327 18 154,33 09/12/2024 4 1 031 5 577,71 3 3 327 18 597,93 10/12/2024 6 4 124 22 413,94 1 1 109 6 088,41 11/12/2024 8 3 093 16 714,57 1 828 4 545,72 12/12/2024 10 4 124 22 207,74 9 4 608 25 187,02 13/12/2024 5 1 729 9 619,58 11 5 625 31 757,85 16/12/2024 16 9 361 49 414,01 4 3 727 20 738,48 17/12/2024 15 9 608 45 850,62 4 2 218 10 624,22 18/12/2024 5 1 031 4 933,34 13 6 654 33 569,43 19/12/2024 11 6 186 30 157,78 10 3 327 16 734,81 20/12/2024 3 2 063 9 665,23 12 8 873 43 885,67 23/12/2024 10 2 063 10 338,74 6 4 437 23 693,26 24/12/2024 3 2 063 11 036,98 3 2 219 12 082,29 27/12/2024 1 1 5,39 11 9 084 50 891,57 30/12/2024 17 6 155 35 906,23 4 3 338 19 804,99 31/12/2024 5 2 062 12 073,01 5 6 119 36 816,71

_____________________________

1 https://www.emeis.com/sites/default/files/medias/documents/prorpea2024-03-27restartlc.pdf

2 https://www.emeis.com/sites/default/files/medias/documents/prorpea2024-03-27increaselc.pdf

