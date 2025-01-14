Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by emeis (the "Company") (Paris:EMEIS) to Natixis Oddo BHF, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account as of 31 December 2024.
133,610 shares
- €264,189.80 in cash
During the 2024 second half-year, it was carried out a total of
PURCHASE
1,654 transactions
1,290,234 shares
€10,871,827.86
SALE
1,398 transactions
1,270,741 shares
€10,924,037.34
It is reminded that the operations provided for under the liquidity agreement have been suspended during the Company's financial restructuring i.e. from 1 December 2022 to 28 March 20241
The following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of 28 March 20242
46 shares
- €1,415,570.95 in cash
It is also reminded that as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on 1 December 2022, the following resources were allocated.
68,000 shares
- €415,650.44 in cash
The aggregated data for each trading day of the 2024 second half-year are as set out in appendix of this press release.
About emeis
With nearly 78,000 experts and professionals in healthcare, care, and supporting the most vulnerable among us, emeis operates in around twenty countries with five core activities: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care services, and assisted-living facilities.
Every year, emeis welcomes around 283,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed and taking action to rise to a major challenge facing our society, i.e, the increase in the number of people placed in a vulnerable position as a result of accidents, old age, or cases of mental illness.
emeis is 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Epargne Retraite. It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.
Website: www.emeis.com
APPENDIX: Daily table of transactions
PURCHASES
SALES
Date
Number of
Number of
for a total
Number of
Number of
for a total
Total
1 654
1 290 234
10 871 827,86
1 398
1 270 741
10 924 037,34
01/07/2024
1
236
2 784,80
49
28 468
346 296,86
02/07/2024
1
1 831
22 063,55
9
10 506
130 887,25
03/07/2024
2
1 831
22 887,50
21
12 257
156 189,20
04/07/2024
13
10 643
137 282,80
6
7 253
94 739,20
05/07/2024
21
8 689
111 406,94
13
16 506
215 128,20
08/07/2024
27
14 871
185 624,40
10
8 253
104 538,00
09/07/2024
32
26 310
319 140,30
4
8 253
103 987,80
10/07/2024
4
2 631
30 782,70
8
6 722
79 991,80
11/07/2024
1
1
11,82
17
20 789
255 091,82
12/07/2024
6
3 131
40 439,90
26
25 259
326 216,20
15/07/2024
27
24 190
308 193,86
16/07/2024
8
10 524
130 234,50
14
12 753
159 687,60
17/07/2024
3
2 632
32 900,00
12
14 005
178 621,40
18/07/2024
2
5 262
68 406,00
27
6 502
86 051,50
19/07/2024
32
23 679
304 090,98
22/07/2024
5
2 631
34 466,10
41
35 763
467 119,80
23/07/2024
7
13 155
171 541,20
28
19 257
254 192,40
24/07/2024
34
13 155
170 204,65
17
19 257
253 642,20
25/07/2024
34
15 786
202 587,00
26
8 470
110 075,28
26/07/2024
6
9 344
124 919,40
20
19 257
258 318,90
29/07/2024
70
69 587
852 340,76
28
20 305
246 847,33
30/07/2024
30
22 750
240 587,72
18
16 636
178 310,72
31/07/2024
21
10 500
110 236,29
12
7 874
84 953,08
01/08/2024
33
15 750
162 365,00
21
19 313
201 158,69
02/08/2024
18
14 001
142 260,82
9
8 278
84 844,05
05/08/2024
21
17 501
168 692,50
1
1
10,00
06/08/2024
10
5 251
51 459,80
25
16 549
163 559,20
07/08/2024
1
1
10,00
22
20 065
202 714,98
08/08/2024
35
17 501
173 739,62
1
1
10,12
09/08/2024
21
11 079
108 091,67
10
11 033
108 950,83
12/08/2024
17
8 705
85 134,90
12
19 307
191 194,34
13/08/2024
27
17 420
169 065,81
20
13 790
135 169,54
14/08/2024
8
5 251
51 109,81
20
8 275
81 481,13
15/08/2024
1
1
9,80
25
30 339
307 416,48
16/08/2024
1
1
10,26
1
1
10,26
19/08/2024
43
32 000
313 752,25
15
8 545
86 797,65
20/08/2024
45
42 791
399 991,05
23
12 308
117 751,30
21/08/2024
26
75 826
677 375,95
2
2 751
25 309,20
22/08/2024
13
16 386
141 192,70
23
16 506
144 565,05
23/08/2024
34
16 386
140 509,95
58
53 029
466 005,87
26/08/2024
4
5 462
48 611,80
5
8 253
74 552,10
27/08/2024
16
13 724
125 427,70
8
13 755
127 508,85
28/08/2024
5
5 393
48 263,90
1
279
2 511,00
29/08/2024
2
2 731
24 032,80
4
5 502
48 967,80
30/08/2024
4
8 193
74 370,59
12
10 725
98 175,60
02/09/2024
16
27 310
230 693,03
03/09/2024
10
11 028
88 637,05
04/09/2024
9
8 193
63 495,75
41
30 349
240 584,80
05/09/2024
21
8 193
64 724,70
19
22 072
179 641,25
06/09/2024
10
16 386
130 268,70
09/09/2024
10
16 386
119 344,70
12
13 795
102 634,80
10/09/2024
6
5 462
39 599,50
3
2 759
20 416,60
11/09/2024
21
19 117
135 594,15
6
11 036
81 114,60
12/09/2024
18
11 924
81 829,40
5
5 502
38 789,10
13/09/2024
8
5 462
37 960,90
9
16 546
115 546,90
16/09/2024
8
10 924
76 468,00
10
2 759
19 864,80
17/09/2024
13
19 313
138 968,07
18/09/2024
12
10 924
78 650,07
2
5 518
40 557,30
19/09/2024
7
10 924
78 379,70
20
8 277
60 973,90
20/09/2024
11
13 655
95 038,80
23/09/2024
3
5 699
38 432,70
6
2 759
18 761,20
24/09/2024
10
5 225
34 485,00
3
2 759
18 485,30
25/09/2024
17
16 386
106 782,10
19
11 028
72 854,02
26/09/2024
12
8 194
51 349,12
21
16 539
106 316,44
27/09/2024
11
5 463
35 373,02
11
9 265
60 447,56
30/09/2024
7
10 924
66 909,50
01/10/2024
3
2 242
12 465,52
14
13 795
77 723,79
02/10/2024
9
4 484
23 810,04
3
5 518
29 521,30
03/10/2024
11
13 795
75 905,56
04/10/2024
47
24 662
135 775,52
21
24 831
146 378,75
07/10/2024
10
4 484
24 034,24
18
11 036
61 222,21
08/10/2024
2
1 336
7 115,66
6
11 036
61 222,21
09/10/2024
4
5 442
30 801,72
11
16 554
96 140,11
10/10/2024
13
8 163
46 066,53
3
2 759
15 974,61
11/10/2024
19
10 924
60 064,80
14/10/2024
9
8 255
44 624,16
1
2 759
15 422,81
15/10/2024
1
2 374
12 605,94
7
11 036
60 863,54
16/10/2024
17
8 163
45 065,20
7
11 036
62 243,04
17/10/2024
14
16 326
89 039,28
18/10/2024
3
2 721
14 720,61
7
5 518
30 084,14
21/10/2024
2
5 442
28 624,92
3
2 759
14 871,01
22/10/2024
13
5 443
27 813,73
4
5 519
28 389,70
23/10/2024
21
13 606
68 870,90
10
11 037
56 708,08
24/10/2024
2
2 721
13 904,31
9
8 277
42 543,78
25/10/2024
2
2 721
14 176,41
8
11 036
58 380,44
28/10/2024
1
2 721
14 720,61
6
13 795
77 141,64
29/10/2024
5
5 442
32 358,13
15
19 313
116 071,13
30/10/2024
11
16 326
101 656,56
38
33 108
210 208,21
31/10/2024
12
19 047
116 513,22
15
8 277
51 510,53
01/11/2024
7
10 884
65 249,58
8
11 036
68 036,94
04/11/2024
9
10 884
71 262,99
15
22 072
147 385,78
05/11/2024
15
19 047
122 091,27
2
2 759
18 181,81
06/11/2024
11
10 884
67 861,74
3
5 518
35 535,92
07/11/2024
2
2 721
17 713,71
8
13 795
90 633,15
08/11/2024
17
16 326
105 738,06
11/11/2024
14
3 153
20 391,33
7
5 518
36 142,88
12/11/2024
25
18 620
116 985,61
2
2 760
17 388,04
13/11/2024
19
10 884
67 780,11
2
2 759
17 354,11
14/11/2024
35
24 489
146 934,00
2
2 759
17 354,11
15/11/2024
23
10 884
62 542,19
13
13 795
81 859,53
18/11/2024
11
8 163
48 161,70
17
16 554
99 572,31
19/11/2024
18
8 163
48 763,04
4
5 518
33 052,82
20/11/2024
21
21 768
124 785,06
9
8 277
48 475,63
21/11/2024
28
12 326
66 929,21
22/11/2024
5
2 163
11 319,70
4
4 587
24 311,10
25/11/2024
2
1 442
7 837,27
19
13 795
75 182,75
26/11/2024
7
3 605
19 717,91
2
5 518
30 707,67
27/11/2024
4
2 163
11 521,58
2
5 518
30 017,92
28/11/2024
9
2 163
12 134,43
10
11 995
68 803,35
29/11/2024
5
2 062
11 670,92
3
1 918
11 105,22
02/12/2024
8
4 806
26 874,90
2
1 918
10 846,29
03/12/2024
7
3 111
17 244,71
4
2 068
11 671,02
04/12/2024
6
2 062
11 351,31
4
2 218
12 398,62
05/12/2024
13
6 186
33 086,85
5
2 218
12 176,82
06/12/2024
5
2 062
11 145,11
3
3 327
18 154,33
09/12/2024
4
1 031
5 577,71
3
3 327
18 597,93
10/12/2024
6
4 124
22 413,94
1
1 109
6 088,41
11/12/2024
8
3 093
16 714,57
1
828
4 545,72
12/12/2024
10
4 124
22 207,74
9
4 608
25 187,02
13/12/2024
5
1 729
9 619,58
11
5 625
31 757,85
16/12/2024
16
9 361
49 414,01
4
3 727
20 738,48
17/12/2024
15
9 608
45 850,62
4
2 218
10 624,22
18/12/2024
5
1 031
4 933,34
13
6 654
33 569,43
19/12/2024
11
6 186
30 157,78
10
3 327
16 734,81
20/12/2024
3
2 063
9 665,23
12
8 873
43 885,67
23/12/2024
10
2 063
10 338,74
6
4 437
23 693,26
24/12/2024
3
2 063
11 036,98
3
2 219
12 082,29
27/12/2024
1
1
5,39
11
9 084
50 891,57
30/12/2024
17
6 155
35 906,23
4
3 338
19 804,99
31/12/2024
5
2 062
12 073,01
5
6 119
36 816,71
_____________________________
1 https://www.emeis.com/sites/default/files/medias/documents/prorpea2024-03-27restartlc.pdf
2 https://www.emeis.com/sites/default/files/medias/documents/prorpea2024-03-27increaselc.pdf
