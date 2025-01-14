Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC Pink: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY0) ("Medaro" or the "Company") announces that it has terminated, effective February 12, 2025, its option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ("Skyharbour") dated November 1, 2021, as amended, respecting the Yurchison uranium property.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Mulberry

CEO & Director

About the Company

The Company is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, and holds options over the Darlin, Rapide, Lac La Motte and CYR South lithium properties in Quebec. The Company owns the James Bay Pontax Project in Quebec. The Company is a party to a joint venture agreement that engages the Company in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

