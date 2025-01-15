BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - In response to media reports, SGS SA (SGSOY) and Bureau Veritas have confirmed that they are in discussions about a potential business combination. However, there are no guarantees that these discussions will result in an agreement or transaction.The companies have decided not to make any further comments at this time and will provide updates if and when necessary.Bureau Veritas is a French company specialized in testing, inspection and certification founded in 1828.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX