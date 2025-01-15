Conex Intelligent Technology: Philips Easykey Shines at CES 2025, Leading the New Era of Smart Home Security

Introducing Revolutionary Smart Lock Technology Globally, Crafting a Smarter, Safer Future for Your Home

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2025, Philips and Conex Intelligent Technology, the exclusive partnership in smart home industry since 2017, together introduce a series of smart locks, setting new standards for global home security and convenience. These innovations affirm Philips' commitment to safer, smarter homes worldwide.

Philips Smart Locks: Global Reach, Local Fit

DDL902-MVP: Combines palm vein and facial recognition with 360-degree monitoring via three high-resolution cameras.

DDL505: Designed for extreme temperatures with IP66 waterproof and dustproof capabilities.

DDL611: Built for humid, rainy climates, ensuring durability with IP66 protection.

Philips Sync: Allows simultaneous unlocking of multiple doors for added convenience.

DDL801: A design and functionality masterpiece integrating Philips' latest security tech.

Award and Enhancements:

Philips' 5000 Series Palm Vein Recognition Smart Lock won the CES® 2025 Innovation Award as an 'Honoree', now upgraded with video capabilities.

About Shenzhen Conex Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.:

As brand license partners of Koninklijke Philips N.V., Conex offers innovative smart home solutions in the smart lock and home security domains. Backed by exceptional customer service, Conex ensures seamless consumer experiences, delivering products that redefine home safety.

Experience Philips at CES:

Visit booth No. 52055 to explore these innovations and their integration into smart home systems.

