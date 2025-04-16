The "Europe Coffee Machine Market Size and Share Analysis Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Professional Coffee Machine market is expected to reach US$ 3.69 billion by 2033 from US$ 2.07 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.64% from 2025 to 2033, driven by a number of factors, including the rise in the number of people choosing coffee over other drinks, the growing popularity of instant coffee makers, particularly in offices, and the rising levels of disposable money.

Europe Professional Coffee Machine Industry Overview

Due to the growing demand for specialty coffee and the changing cafe culture in the region, the professional coffee maker market in Europe is expanding significantly. High-quality, dependable coffee makers are becoming more and more in demand as coffee consumption continues to rise in both residential and commercial settings. The market is being further stimulated by the growth of coffee shops, high-end dining establishments, and lodging facilities that provide superior coffee options.

Demand for cutting-edge and complex coffee equipment is still being driven by Europe's deeply ingrained coffee culture, particularly in nations like Italy, France, and the UK. The use of sophisticated coffee makers in a variety of professional contexts is being driven by the growing emphasis on efficiency, convenience, and quality in coffee production. The substantial market size is demonstrated by the fact that coffee imports by EU member states totaled €8.4 billion in 2022, according to Eurostat, the EU's statistical office.

The European market for professional coffee makers has been significantly shaped by technological developments. To increase machine usability, accuracy, and efficiency, manufacturers are progressively integrating cutting-edge technologies like touchscreens, automated brewing systems, and Internet of Things connectivity. Additionally, as coffee machine users want to lower operating costs and their impact on the environment, advancements in sustainability and energy efficiency are impacting consumer choices. Many manufacturers are building machines that use eco-friendly materials, reduce energy usage, and assure longer product lifecycles as a result of the increased attention on sustainability. In addition to improving coffee quality, these technological developments help businesses operate more efficiently and satisfy the increasing demand for quicker, higher-quality coffee services.

A booming market for coffee machine leasing and rental is also helping the European professional coffee machine business. In order to avoid large upfront expenses, many small businesses particularly those in the foodservice sector that are just getting started choose rental arrangements. Strong after-sales services, such as routine maintenance and machine repairs, also support market expansion. Opportunities for manufacturers are also presented by the growing use of single-serve and capsule-based coffee makers in workplaces and the hospitality industry. The European professional coffee machine market is expected to grow further, with a greater focus on sustainability and technological innovation as consumer preferences change and businesses place a higher priority on efficiency and sustainability.

Growth Drivers for the Europe Professional Coffee Machine Market

Rising Coffee Consumption

One of the main factors propelling the expansion of the European professional coffee maker market is rising coffee consumption. Coffee is an essential component of everyday life in the area, which has a rich coffee culture. The demand for sophisticated coffee makers that can make premium beverages is rising as consumer tastes shift toward specialty and high-quality coffee.

Customers are looking for distinctive, tasty coffee experiences, and this trend is especially noticeable in cafes, restaurants, and hotels. Professional-grade machines are becoming more and more in demand as gourmet coffee and artisanal drinks like lattes, cappuccinos, and cold brews gain popularity. Due to rising coffee consumption in both residential and business settings, the demand for convenient, high-quality coffee is fueling the growth of the coffee maker market in Europe.

Growth of Coffee Shops and Cafes

The market for professional coffee makers is growing at a substantial rate due to the quick proliferation of specialized cafes and coffee shops throughout Europe, especially in cities. These businesses are investing in cutting-edge coffee makers in response to the growing need for superior, portable coffee in order to satisfy patrons' demands for high-end drinks.

Market expansion has been further fueled by the appeal of artisanal coffee and the emergence of cafe culture, which have resulted in a greater number of new coffee shops. Nowadays, customers are more likely to look for distinctive and customized coffee experiences, which is driving companies to provide a large selection of beverages. Coffee shops and cafes are emerging as major forces behind the European professional coffee machine market as the demand for specialty coffee keeps growing.

Consumer Shift Toward Convenience

The European market for professional coffee makers is being greatly impacted by consumers' preference for convenience. Easy-to-use, fast, and adaptable coffee makers that can satisfy a range of tastes are becoming more and more popular in both commercial and office settings. In addition to contemporary single-serve choices like pod-based systems, businesses and offices are looking for machines that can produce classic espresso-based beverages like cappuccinos and lattes.

This change is a result of a desire for both superior coffee and effective operations. Machines that provide speed, simplicity, and customization are growing in popularity as consumers place a higher value on convenience. The adoption of multipurpose and easy-to-use coffee makers is being fueled by this trend, which allows companies to cater to a larger clientele with a variety of coffee tastes.

Key Players Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Financial Insights

Nestle Nespresso SA

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Illycaffe S.p.A.

Dualit Limited

AB Electrolux

De'Longhi S.p.A.

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Schaerer AG

