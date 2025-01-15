Nordex Group demonstrated remarkable growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, with order intake soaring by nearly 32 percent to reach 3.25 gigawatts. The German wind turbine manufacturer saw its market position strengthen considerably, particularly in Europe, which accounted for approximately 90 percent of total orders. The company's performance was further highlighted by improved average selling prices, which climbed to €0.9 million per megawatt, surpassing the previous year's figure of €0.84 million. This robust quarterly performance contributed to an impressive annual order intake of 8.3 gigawatts, marking a 13 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Turkish Market Expansion

Turkey emerged as a significant growth market for Nordex, with the company securing orders for 97 turbines in the fourth quarter alone. This strategic success in the Turkish market contributed to a total order volume of one gigawatt in 2024, driving positive momentum in the company's stock price as it approached the crucial €12 mark.

