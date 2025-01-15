WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emeren Group Ltd (SOL), a global solar project developer, owner, and operator, has announced the sale of a 65 MWp solar project portfolio to Trina Solar International System Business Unit.The portfolio consists of three solar projects located in key regions of Germany. The first project is situated in Saarland, while the second and third projects are innovative Agri-PV initiatives located in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Lower Saxony. These projects are expected to close between mid-2025 and late 2025 and offer the potential for integration with Battery Energy Storage Systems, which would further enhance their operational efficiency and long-term value.Both companies are confident that this collaboration will drive innovation and sustainability in some of Europe's most competitive renewable energy markets. Trina Solar plans to expand its presence in Germany, working alongside Emeren Group to meet the country's renewable energy objectives.SOL is currently trading at $2.11 up 11.05 percent or $0.21 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX