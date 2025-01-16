Anzeige
Trina Solar Co., Ltd: Trinasolar awarded TÜV Rheinland's top AA Rating for supply chain traceability

Finanznachrichten News

CHANGZHOU, China, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar has received TÜV Rheinland's AA rating for PV supply chain traceability covering all stages from polysilicon to modules, the highest possible rating. This certification not only affirms Trinasolar's achievements in enhancing the transparency and reliability of its upstream and downstream supply chains but also demonstrates to customers and investors the company's trustworthy supply chain management system.

TÜV Rheinland conducted an on-site audit of Trinasolar's supply chain traceability mechanisms. The evaluation included a rigorous assessment of the company's supply chain management policies, system capabilities, and on-site execution. The audit aimed to verify the raw materials used at every stage of production meet the required consistency standards. The rating system is divided into five levels, with Trinasolar receiving the top AA rating in all key segments, covering polysilicon, ingots, wafers, cells and modules.

Xia Bo, Senior Vice President of TÜV Rheinland's Products Division for Greater China, praised Trinasolar's comprehensive traceability mechanisms, stating, "Strong supply chain traceability is a key indicator of transparency and reliability. Trinasolar has become the first in the industry to achieve the highest full-chain rating from polysilicon to modules, demonstrating its outstanding supply chain management capabilities."

Du Qingguo, Vice President of Trinasolar and Head of the Quality Process Digitalization, said, "Trinasolar has long been committed to building a high-quality supply chain management platform by systematically managing suppliers at all levels and encouraging continuous improvement in their performance. Through close collaboration with Global Customer Service, IT, Intelligent Manufacturing departments and both upstream and downstream partners across the PV supply chain, the company has established a comprehensive traceability mechanism, setting a benchmark for supply chain traceability in the PV industry."

Trinasolar is driving supply chain empowerment initiatives, offering training courses to help relevant employees upgrade their supply chain management skills, Du said.

A robust supply chain traceability system not only ensures stringent quality control but also makes projects more accessible to bank financing. Moreover, the completeness of this system reflects Trinasolar's strong commitment to building a sustainable supply chain. While upholding high standards of business ethics, social responsibility and environmental stewardship, Trinasolar also holds its upstream and downstream suppliers to equally high standards, fostering a green and responsible supply chain together.

Trinasolar will continue to strengthen its supply chain traceability system, building a more reliable and sustainable supply chain to deliver trustworthy and responsible products.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinasolar-awarded-tuv-rheinlands-top-aa-rating-for-supply-chain-traceability-302353031.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
