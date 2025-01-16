WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stem, Inc. (STEM), a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled clean energy software and services, announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has appointed Arun Narayanan as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 27, 2025.Additionally, David Buzby will step down as Interim CEO and Executive Chairman of the Board, effective January 27, 2025, and will remain Chair of the Board.Narayanan is a seasoned business and digital leader with more than 25 years of expertise in software technology, operations, data and analytics, spanning industries such as oil and gas and renewable energy.Narayanan joins Stem after served as CEO of RES Digital Solutions, a division of RES, a global independent renewable energy company. Prior to that, Narayanan was the Chief Data Officer of Anglo American, where he led the digital strategy to build its industry-leading data analytics platform, VOXEL.Narayanan began his career at SLB (formerly Schlumberger), a Global Fortune 500 energy technology company, where, over his 21-year career, he held a range of software focused leadership positions and was ultimately responsible for defining and implementing software solutions as Vice President, Data & Analytics for Schlumberger's Software division.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX