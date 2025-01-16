NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that Health Canada has issued a Notice of Compliance for RYBREVANT (amivantamab for injection) in combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed (platinum-based chemotherapy) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC with activating epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon 19 deletions or Exon 21 L858R substitution mutations, whose disease has progressed on or after treatment with osimertinib.The Health Canada Notice of Compliance is based on results from the Phase 3, randomized, open-label, multicentre MARIPOSA-2 study. The study showed RYBREVANT in combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed significantly improved progression-free survival compared to carboplatin and pemetrexed alone.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX