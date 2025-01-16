DMS GROUP: ANOTHER YEAR OF DYNAMIC GROWTH

Expansion of the product range and development of new solutions

Strong growth expected in 2025

Focus on Imaging 2027!

€46 M

Revenue 9%

Revenue growth vs 2023



January 16, 2025 - 5:45PM - Diagnostic Medical Systems (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 - ALDMS and FR001400IAQ8 - DMSBS), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for Digital Radiology and Bone Densitometry, reported €46.1 million in revenue for 2024, reflecting a 9% increase compared to 2023.

The DMS Group continues its growth trajectory, driven by the strong commercial momentum of its Radiology and Bone Densitometry businesses.



+7% ORGANIC GROWTH

The DMS Group achieved a 9% increase in revenue in 2024 compared to 2023, reaching €46.1 million. This growth, aligned with the strategic plan Imaging 2027, is primarily driven by the Group's organic core business, which recorded a 7% increase compared to 2023. The revenue contribution from Solutions For Tomorrow (SFT) experienced a temporary decline due to the ongoing product line reorganization and the implementation of synergies.

Unaudited Consolidated Data

IFRS Standards - in €M 2024 2023 Change Q1 Revenue 9.9 10.1 -2% Q2 Revenue 13 10.7 21% Q3 Revenue 10 8.9 13% Q4 Revenue 13.2 12.5 5% Total Annual Revenue 46.1 42.2 9% of which Radiology 35.9 33.2 8% of which Bone Densitometry 10.1 9 12%



GROWTH IN BRANDED SALES

In 2024, sales under the DMS Imaging brand and white-label sales have become more balanced, driven by the strong performance of DMS's distributor network. Specifically, in 2024, 47% of revenue came from branded sales through distributors, up from 44% in 2023, while 53% came from white-label sales through OEM agreements with global players, down from 56% in 2023.

The Radiology business grew by 8% compared to the previous year, reaching €35.9 million, while the Bone Densitometry business increased by 12%, reaching €10.1 million. In 2024, Radiology accounted for 78% of total revenue, and Bone Densitometry accounted for 22%.



SUSTAINED COMMERCIAL MOMENTUM INTERNATIONALLY

The DMS Group's commercial momentum continues to strengthen internationally, notably with the growing sales of PLATINUM NEO, an intelligent solution that is revolutionizing the R/F workflow. Significant revenue growth has been recorded in both the African and Asian markets.

The Asian market, now the Group's third-largest growth driver, accounts for over 10% of DMS Group's total revenue, reflecting a 68% increase in revenue.

Meanwhile, the European market, which represents 58.5% of total business activity, remains stable compared to 2023.



2024, A YEAR OF INVESTMENTS: EXPANSION OF THE RANGE AND DEVELOPMENT OF NEW SOLUTIONS

The DMS Group continues to invest in the development of its new product range and the growth of mobile solutions sales, despite regulatory constraints. This year has been marked by:

Reorganization and structuring of the Radiology business following the acquisition of Solutions for Tomorrow (SFT);

following the acquisition of Solutions for Tomorrow (SFT); Investment in the development of new solutions that will strengthen the commercial offering in the second half of 2025.

Launch of the Onyx Mobile Radiology System, Reinventing Mobility: For the first time worldwide, the DMS Group presented its new Onyx mobile radiology system at the Journées Francophones de la Radiologie (JFR). The Onyx was recently awarded the Innovation Prize by the French Society of Radiology (SFR).

The Onyx mobile system is a versatile mobile imaging solution designed to provide accurate diagnostics across various clinical environments, from intensive care units to emergency services and pediatric units. Featuring a next-generation X-ray tube based on carbon nanotube (CNT) technology and a zero-gravity arm, it ensures precise deployment and exceptional maneuverability, even in the tightest spaces.

The Onyx mobile system is now offered not only to our existing white-label clients but also to other industry players. The first Onyx installations are scheduled for Q2 2025, pending market authorization.

Innovation with the Integration of the Adam Software into the !M1 Mobile Radiology System:

In 2024, at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) in Austria, DMS launched ADAM AI, a cross-platform evolution of its ADAM software, now enhanced with Artificial Intelligence capabilities. This advanced version will be deployed across all DMS Group systems. To date, ADAM is installed on more than 1,000 remote-controlled tables worldwide from the DMS Group.

This innovation allows DMS to target a much broader market and offer the !M1 system to major industry players under white-label agreements. The !M1 ADAM system has obtained all necessary market authorizations in Europe.

The Onyx and !M1 solutions will enable the Group to offer a comprehensive range of high-value-added mobile radiology solutions to the global market.



SIGNIFICANT AGREEMENTS SIGNED IN 2024 WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO EXPECTED GROWTH IN 2025

The DMS Group signed two major agreements in 2024 in the U.S. market with Medlink Imaging and JPI Healthcare, two global players in this sector. With over 1,200 units sold annually, the U.S. market is the most dynamic worldwide for motorized mobile imaging solutions. The FDA market authorization is expected in the first quarter of 2025.

in 2024 with Medlink Imaging and JPI Healthcare, two global players in this sector. With over 1,200 units sold annually, the U.S. market is the most dynamic worldwide for motorized mobile imaging solutions. The DMS Group signed a framework agreement for the delivery of mobile radiology units in Denmark through its subsidiary Solutions For Tomorrow (SFT) in partnership with its commercial partner Santax Medico. Beyond the planned delivery of 20 to 30 units over four years, this commercial success demonstrates the relevance of SFT's offerings in premium markets.



2025 OUTLOOK: DMS GROUP COMMITTED TO GROWTH... AND PROFITABILITY

FOCUS ON IMAGING 2027!

Despite an unstable geopolitical context in 2024, the DMS Group achieved a 9% revenue growth, validating its strategy of innovation, product mix, and international expansion. Commercial activity remains strong. The Group is confident in its ability to deliver growth in line with the Imaging 2027 strategic plan, while maintaining effective cost control.



2025 EXPECTED TO SEE STRONG GROWTH

The successful realization of ongoing commercial opportunities could enable the DMS Group to anticipate strong growth momentum starting in the second quarter.

The Group will provide more detailed insights into these ambitions during the Results Announcement on April 15, 2025.

OUR MAJOR OBJECTIVE: innovation for profitable growth!

-----------------------------------------

OUR UPCOMING EVENTS:

EARNINGS PRESENTATION VIDEOCONFERENCE at 6:00 PM

Click here to join

Samuel SANCERNI, Chairman and CEO, and Valérie PUGNALONI, Chief Financial Officer, will present and discuss the 2024 fiscal year performance. They will also answer live questions. Don't miss this opportunity to learn more about DMS Group and engage directly with the company's management.

April 15, 2025: Publication of the 2024 Annual Results

April 21, 2025: Publication of Q1 2025 Revenue

Find financial information in our investor section: www.dms.com

Receive DMS Group financial news for free by subscribing at www.actusnews.com



-----------------------------------------



ABOUT DMS GROUP

The DMS Group is a French manufacturer of digital radiology solutions with an international focus, recognized as a key player and essential partner in the value chain due to the quality of its solutions, flexibility, ingenuity, and responsible values.

In 2023, the DMS Group achieved consolidated revenue of €42.2 million, with 75% generated internationally, and has a presence on all continents through a network of over 140 national distributors.

The DMS Group is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - Ticker: ALDMS) and is eligible for the PEA-PME Investment plan.

On June 13, 2023, the DMS Group issued Warrants (BSA) listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR001400IAQ8 - Ticker: DMSBS), exercisable until September 12, 2025.

The DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program, supporting SMEs aiming to scale into mid-cap companies.

-----------------------------------------

CONTACTS

Investors Relations

relationinvestisseur@dms-imaging.com

Press Relations

relationpresse@dms-imaging.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mmickshnYmmXl51rk8plbZKXbGlixpGUbWKek5ObaJrHamyRyZlhmZ2ZZnFqmmxu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89578-en_cp_16_01_2025_dms-group-ca-2024.pdf