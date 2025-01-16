Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
16.01.25
08:03 Uhr
0,885 Euro
+0,030
+3,51 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8800,93019:29
Dow Jones News
16.01.2025 18:10 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 
16-Jan-2025 / 16:38 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
16 January 2025 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") 
 
Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LSE: CREI), is pleased to announce that the Company's Investment Manager, Richard 
Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 31 January 2025 at 12:30 GMT. 
 
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. 
 
Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 09:00 GMT on 30 January 2025, or 
at any time during the live presentation. 
 
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Custodian Property Income REIT plc via: 
 
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor 
 
Investors who already follow Custodian Property Income REIT plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will 
automatically be invited. 
 
- Ends - 
 
Further information: 
 
Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: 
 
Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director 
Ed Moore - Finance Director         Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman 
                      www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numis.com/funds 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                                  custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  371088 
EQS News ID:  2069409 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2069409&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2025 11:38 ET (16:38 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.