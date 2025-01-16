EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT) announced Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro will retire on May 15, 2025.The company has initiated a comprehensive search process with the assistance of a leading executive search firm. DiSilvestro will serve as an advisor through August 15, 2025, following his retirement date to ensure a smooth transition.Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said: 'Anthony has played a key role in steering Mattel to achieve its strongest financial position in many years. On behalf of Mattel's Board of Directors and management team, we express our gratitude for Anthony's significant contributions to Mattel's transformation into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company and wish him the very best in his retirement.'DiSilvestro joined Mattel in August 2020. During his five years as CFO, Mattel achieved an investment grade rating, strengthened its financial organization, optimized operations, and increased efficiencies with over $400 million of cost savings.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX