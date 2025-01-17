Anzeige
Freitag, 17.01.2025
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
WKN: A2PZXX | ISIN: SE0013281979
München
17.01.25
08:09 Uhr
0,026 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.01.2025 08:30 Uhr
37 Leser
DUG Foodtech AB: New listings for DUG Foodtech in Germany

Finanznachrichten News

DUG Foodtech announces new customers and listings in the German market.

2025 begins with a national listing with Knuspr. This means that DUG potato drinks are available to end consumers in the metropolises of Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt am Main via the e-grocery platform starting in week 4. The launch will be supported by a one-week advertising campaign.

Furthermore, DUG Barista and DUG Original will be available from week 5 at the North German drugstore chain Budni. Budni is part of the Edeka Group which operates 190 stores and is an important customer in this region. To support the launch, DUG and Budni will run a social media campaign to attract German consumers.

"We are excited to present new partners in the German market and I am pleased that our sales efforts are showing results. Germany is the largest plant-based milk market in Europe. The partnerships with Knuspr and Budni aligns with our strategy for Germany. We are confident that German consumers will appreciate our products' great taste and environmental benefits," says Helene Nielsen, CEO, DUG Foodtech.

DUG Foodtech continues to focus on expanding its footprint in Europe, bringing sustainable and innovative food solutions to an increasingly conscious consumer base.

German market facts

The Germany Non-Dairy Milk Market size is estimated at 1.57 billion USD in 2025, and is expected to reach 2.78 billion USD by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.14% during the forecast period (2025-2030).*

German retail facts

The top four retail chains have in total 26 086 stores.**

1) Edeka, 11 126

2) Lidl & Kaufland 4020

3) Rewe 6725

4) Aldi 4215

This information is such that DUG Foodtech AB (publ) is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on January 17, 2025, at 08.30 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

DUG Foodtech AB

Helene Nielsen, CEO

Telephone: +46 732 22 76 35

E-mail: helene.nielsen@dugfoodtech.com


About DUG Foodtech AB (publ)

DUG Foodtech should be the natural choice for all actors in the transition to plant-based foods. The company's business concept is to use its own patented methods, innovative solutions and know-how to develop and sell products that the market demands. Changes are required for the food industry to reach its set climate goals. The company is contributing by its investment in plant-based foods with a low climate footprint, raw materials that are easily grown and available, and health benefits for the end consumer. The company and its well-established partners in priority markets and channels provide the conditions to grow in a global market, valued at USD 100 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq First North and is traded under the name DUG. Read more at ir.dugdrinks.com. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted by phone: +46 8 5030 15 50 or e-mail: ca@mangold.se.

*https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/germany-non-dairy-milk-market

** https://ecommercegermany.com/blog/supermarket-chains-in-germany

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
