DUG Foodtech AB: New listings for DUG Foodtech in Germany

DUG Foodtech announces new customers and listings in the German market.

2025 begins with a national listing with Knuspr. This means that DUG potato drinks are available to end consumers in the metropolises of Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt am Main via the e-grocery platform starting in week 4. The launch will be supported by a one-week advertising campaign.

Furthermore, DUG Barista and DUG Original will be available from week 5 at the North German drugstore chain Budni. Budni is part of the Edeka Group which operates 190 stores and is an important customer in this region. To support the launch, DUG and Budni will run a social media campaign to attract German consumers.

"We are excited to present new partners in the German market and I am pleased that our sales efforts are showing results. Germany is the largest plant-based milk market in Europe. The partnerships with Knuspr and Budni aligns with our strategy for Germany. We are confident that German consumers will appreciate our products' great taste and environmental benefits," says Helene Nielsen, CEO, DUG Foodtech.

DUG Foodtech continues to focus on expanding its footprint in Europe, bringing sustainable and innovative food solutions to an increasingly conscious consumer base.

German market facts

The Germany Non-Dairy Milk Market size is estimated at 1.57 billion USD in 2025, and is expected to reach 2.78 billion USD by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.14% during the forecast period (2025-2030).*

German retail facts

The top four retail chains have in total 26 086 stores.**

1) Edeka, 11 126

2) Lidl & Kaufland 4020

3) Rewe 6725

4) Aldi 4215

About DUG Foodtech AB (publ)

