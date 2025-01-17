WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) reported headline results from STEP UP, a phase 3b trial in the global STEP programme. The trial achieved primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant and superior weight loss at week 72 with semaglutide 7.2 mg versus placebo.'We are very pleased to demonstrate 20.7% weight loss and to see that 33% of patients achieved more than 25% weight loss with semaglutide 7.2 mg, with a safety and tolerability profile comparable to semaglutide 2.4 mg,' said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for Development at Novo Nordisk.STEP UP is a 72-week efficacy and safety trial investigating subcutaneous semaglutide 7.2 mg compared to semaglutide 2.4 mg and placebo, all administered once weekly. The results from the second semaglutide 7.2 mg phase 3 trial, STEP UP T2D, in adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity are expected within the next few months.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX