Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.ai Announces CEO Evan Gappelberg Acquires 2,566,666 Shares of Company Stock

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF)(FSE:Q0C), an innovative AI-powered company creating a suite of tools for ecommerce industry. ToggleStudios' AI photography leverages advanced AI to create visually striking, hyper-realistic product images from 2D images and 3D models. The company has issued the CEO of the Company an aggregate of 2,566,666 common shares ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.06 per Share in satisfaction of outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $154,000. The CEO has elected to take common shares instead of cash for his salary compensation for the past few years.

The Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring on the date which is four months and one day following the date of issuance. The issuance of the Shares remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL)(OTC:TGGLF)(FSE:Q0C) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

