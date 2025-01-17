BTS Group AB proudly announces that Jessica Skon, President and CEO, has been named one of the Top 25 Consulting Firm CEOs of 2024 by The Consulting Report. This marks the second consecutive year Skon has received this distinguished honor, recognizing her transformative leadership and influence in the consulting industry.

Jessica Skon's tenure at BTS spans over two decades, during which she has been a driving force behind the company's growth, innovation, and global impact. Her leadership has empowered executive teams at some of the world's largest and most dynamic organizations, enabling them to tackle complex challenges and achieve sustained growth. From guiding Fortune 50 companies through digital transformation to partnering with high-tech firms navigating disruption, Skon's vision has consistently pushed the boundaries of what consulting can achieve.

"Being recognized alongside such industry leaders is inspiring and energizing," said Jessica Skon, President and CEO of BTS Group. "In a world where the pace of change shows no signs of slowing, 2025 will demand bold ideas and speed. At BTS, we're dedicated to equipping our clients to not just navigate change but to redefine what's possible in their industries."

The Consulting Report highlights leaders who are redefining consulting excellence through their contributions to areas like digital transformation, operational optimization, and sustainable business practices. The Top 25 Consulting Firm CEOs of 2024 are celebrated for their career accomplishments, industry impact, and the transformative influence of their firms on global business dynamics.

Jessica Skon's recognition underscores BTS Group's standing as a trusted partner for organizations navigating the complexities of today's business environment. Under her leadership, BTS continues to thrive at the forefront of consulting, helping clients stay future-ready in the face of rapid technological and market changes.

See the full list of winners here.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we've been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About The Consulting Report

The Consulting Report (TCR) provides CEOs and senior executives of large corporations across the globe with insight on the leading consulting firms and their top consultants.

With a digital presence reaching over 60,000 executives, professionals, and investors worldwide, their publications offer in-depth coverage and analysis of top firms and consultants. TCR stays ahead of industry trends and discovers the leaders shaping the future of business. www.theconsultingreport.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250117020653/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Roanne Neuwirth

CMO

+1 (339) 222-4112