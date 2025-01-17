Veolia North America: Veolia's Commitment to Serving Communities in Need

Veolia North America Sustainability Report 2024

Veolia is deeply connected to the nearly 500 cities, towns and neighborhoods in which we operate. To achieve our mission of ecological transformation, we realize the importance of engaging with local communities, schools and advocacy groups, and promoting social justice and building relationships with our stakeholders.

Here are a few examples of how we are engaging directly with our communities to better support them.

OUTREACH AND EDUCATION PROGRAMS

We regularly host tours of our operations to school students across the U.S., providing opportunities to learn about environmental services, as well as spark future interest in careers in sustainability and STEM fields. We also provide in-classroom educational talks and materials to help community schools teach students about water and wastewater, biodiversity and protecting our water sources. From the Oradell Dam to events in Milwaukee, students from all grades enjoy learning about how this work supports their community.

ENGAGING WITH THE NEXT GENERATION

We are committed to providing the educational tools and resources that help educate the public about the important role wastewater treatment plays in protecting the health of the community and the local environment. Our robust tour program brings hundreds of visitors, from elementary schools to community groups, to Nassau County's wastewater treatment plants every year. They learn what happens from a bathroom flush to the discharge of clean water back into the receiving waters. We also offer instructions and curriculum for teachers to conduct engaging water experiments in their schools.

ADDRESSING UNIQUE ENVIRONMENTAL CHALLENGES

Our expertise does more than just provide a service. It also helps to protect the ecosystems in our communities, and ensure that we are protecting resources vital to the survival of people, plants and animals. We work alongside community leaders, catering our solutions to address their unique challenges. We aim to be active participants in our communities, taking part in events, cleanups and other programs throughout the year.

COMMUNITY CLEAN UPS

Across North America, employees, partners and residents join to clean up public green spaces. This is a fun and easy way for us to engage directly with the communities we serve, learning about their concerns while making their public spaces brighter.

