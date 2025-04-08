Awards recognize Veolia for sustainability initiatives at the company's hazardous waste treatment plant in Gum Springs, Arkansas

Recognition focused on a 5-megawatt solar panel installation which will supply electricity to a new thermal incinerator, set to open later this year

Over the next 25 years, the solar panels and other sustainability innovations at the facility will lead to a 90% reduction in Scope two carbon emissions from electricity consumption

Veolia, the largest provider of environmental services in the world, recently received industry awards for a series of sustainability initiatives at the company's hazardous waste treatment facility in Gum Springs, Arkansas particularly the installation of a solar panel installation covering over 30 acres.

Over the next 25 years, the solar panels and other sustainability innovations at the facility will lead to a 90% reduction in Scope two carbon emissions from electricity consumption compared to similar facilities consuming 100% of their electricity from the current Arkansas grid. This system for locally based energy decarbonization is a key booster for Veolia's global GreenUp strategy for growth and innovation, leading to greater sustainability for customers and communities.

The work being done by Veolia at Gum Springs was singled out by two leading environmental publications Energy Environment Leader and Climate Change Business Journal in making the hazardous waste industry more environmentally sustainable and operationally efficient.

Energy Environment Leader recognized the Veolia Gum Springs initiatives with a Project of the Year Award for 2024. "Every year, our judges look to recognize the businesses that are truly moving the needle and striving for sustainability and operational efficiency," said Kay Harrison, Vice President and head of the E+E Leader Awards program , adding that the Veolia initiatives reflect "the kind of forward-thinking strategies and technologies that companies need to stay ahead in an increasingly complex energy and environmental landscape."

The solar project is one of many pioneering sustainability initiatives at the Gum Springs facility including:

A forest management program, covering over 1,000 acres surrounding the facility , which includes over 600 acres of active reforestation and the planting of 124,000 trees in 2025.

. This feature will make use of a 7-megawatt steam turbine to generate power. Advanced technologies for monitoring wildlife and biodiversity near the facility. In partnership with the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, France, a cutting-edge LEKO (Light Emission and Kinetic Observation) biodiversity monitoring tool is installed on the property, using sensors to listen, identify and count species in the surrounding habitat.

The solar installation was completed in 2024, utilizing advanced technology for improved energy production output. Additionally, a single-axis tracker racking system was employed to provide maximum electricity generation during daylight hours by tracking the sun's movement from east to west across the sky. Environmental benefits include reduced greenhouse gas emissions, reduced pollution and greater energy independence.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized by these industry outlets and organizations for the sustainability work we are doing at Gum Springs," said Bob Cappadona, President and CEO of Veolia North America's Environmental Solutions and Services business. "These initiatives demonstrate Veolia's vision for creating a brighter future for the hundreds of communities in the U.S. under our three pillars: depollution, decarbonization and preserving essential resources in waste, water and energy. Veolia's GreenUp strategy hinges on a commitment to providing innovative solutions for environmental challenges, as demonstrated through the work and vision being carried out at Gum Springs."

Last year, the Gum Springs sustainability projects were recognized with the Diamond Award for environmental leadership from the Arkansas Environmental Federation.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024. www.veolia.com

ABOUT VEOLIA NORTH AMERICA

A subsidiary of Veolia group, Veolia North America (VNA) is the top-ranked environmental company in the United States for three consecutive years, and the country's largest private water operator and technology provider as well as hazardous waste and pollution treatment leader. It offers a full spectrum of water, waste, and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. VNA helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education, and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Veolia North America has more than 10,000 employees working at more than 350 locations across the continent. www.veolianorthamerica.com

