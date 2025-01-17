Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2024:

517,796 shares

- €1,824,637.55



- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,721

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,618

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 5,715,083 shares for €163,994,068.72

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,578,286 shares for €160,755,553.23

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2024 on the liquidity account:

380,999 shares

- €971,479.30



- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,873

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,730

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 5,665,518 shares for €166,331,172.04

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,447,489 shares for €160,384,397.31

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 share

- €4,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Total 5,721 5,715,083 163,994,068.72 5,618 5,578,286 160,755,553.23 07/01/2024 20 27,500 788,425.00 68 92,000 2,672,600.00 07/02/2024 59 47,700 1,346,094.00 42 46,000 1,300,420.00 07/03/2024 7 7,500 215,550.00 87 75,000 2,158,500.00 07/04/2024 13 20,000 583,400.00 34 47,500 1,387,950.00 07/05/2024 51 45,000 1,325,250.00 61 75,005 2,214,147.60 07/08/2024 78 67,500 1,985,850.00 37 42,495 1,259,126.85 07/09/2024 75 70,000 2,018,100.00 18 22,500 653,175.00 07/10/2024 37 50,000 1,438,000.00 39 42,500 1,228,675.00 07/11/2024 34 47,484 1,368,488.88 89 62,500 1,805,625.00 07/12/2024 38 45,059 1,296,347.43 30 32,500 937,625.00 07/15/2024 55 40,000 1,144,000.00 15 10,000 287,200.00 07/16/2024 33 40,000 1,138,000.00 29 38,000 1,084,900.00 07/17/2024 32 35,500 1,012,460.00 31 40,000 1,142,800.00 07/18/2024 8 10,500 302,400.00 48 45,000 1,303,200.00 07/19/2024 50 50,000 1,442,000.00 41 42,500 1,229,950.00 07/22/2024 34 42,500 1,234,625.00 51 42,500 1,238,875.00 07/23/2024 61 55,000 1,580,700.00 38 45,000 1,296,000.00 07/24/2024 82 65,439 1,867,629.06 36 55,000 1,573,000.00 07/25/2024 108 71,861 2,038,696.57 68 72,000 2,049,120.00 07/26/2024 21 27,879 806,260.68 37 47,500 1,374,650.00 07/29/2024 22 34,921 1,014,105.84 47 34,500 1,003,950.00 07/30/2024 30 32,500 943,150.00 42 34,500 1,003,950.00 07/31/2024 44 52,500 1,533,525.00 80 42,500 1,245,250.00 08/01/2024 64 89,500 2,552,540.00 7 15,000 429,750.00 08/02/2024 58 87,500 2,478,875.00 71 90,000 2,559,600.00 08/05/2024 87 70,000 1,929,900.00 08/06/2024 59 82,500 2,244,000.00 45 72,500 1,979,975.00 08/07/2024 4 7,500 207,225.00 56 80,000 2,216,000.00 08/08/2024 46 42,500 1,171,725.00 30 40,000 1,105,600.00 08/09/2024 30 35,000 967,750.00 28 37,193 1,030,989.96 08/12/2024 33 42,500 1,180,650.00 28 35,000 974,050.00 08/13/2024 35 37,674 1,049,974.38 40 37,500 1,047,000.00 08/14/2024 39 45,000 1,258,650.00 47 45,000 1,264,500.00 08/15/2024 21 32,500 914,550.00 35 32,500 917,475.00 08/16/2024 6 10,000 283,200.00 71 40,000 1,133,200.00 08/19/2024 61 52,500 1,504,650.00 08/20/2024 40 42,500 1,223,575.00 25 25,000 720,500.00 08/21/2024 31 25,000 723,000.00 41 57,500 1,665,775.00 08/22/2024 45 45,000 1,310,400.00 32 37,500 1,095,000.00 08/23/2024 11 15,000 438,450.00 46 60,000 1,757,400.00 08/26/2024 23 19,560 576,628.80 21 21,500 634,250.00 08/27/2024 27 39,940 1,177,031.80 29 30,010 886,495.40 08/28/2024 24 10,000 295,300.00 31 37,490 1,108,204.40 08/29/2024 47 30,000 888,900.00 34 40,000 1,187,600.00 08/30/2024 19 30,000 899,100.00 51 40,618 1,218,946.18 09/02/2024 16 12,731 379,638.42 25 10,000 298,700.00 09/03/2024 23 22,790 679,597.80 38 17,500 522,550.00 09/04/2024 86 42,500 1,249,925.00 38 32,500 959,400.00 09/05/2024 1 2,000 59,720.00 37 37,000 1,108,150.00 09/06/2024 27 38,661 1,149,778.14 24 21,000 627,060.00 09/09/2024 16 17,000 505,920.00 22 18,000 536,220.00 09/10/2024 36 40,000 1,188,800.00 29 15,000 448,650.00 09/11/2024 28 42,000 1,232,700.00 47 38,000 1,118,720.00 09/12/2024 23 22,000 654,940.00 43 25,000 747,500.00 09/13/2024 49 27,000 803,520.00 51 35,000 1,044,050.00 09/16/2024 20 28,500 852,720.00 32 53,000 1,586,820.00 09/17/2024 42 42,500 1,286,050.00 45 58,000 1,760,300.00 09/18/2024 32 32,500 983,125.00 22 27,791 841,511.48 09/19/2024 66 57,500 1,735,925.00 43 39,977 1,212,502.41 09/20/2024 32 47,500 1,440,675.00 56 54,734 1,663,913.60 09/23/2024 50 61,500 1,835,775.00 15 17,500 523,425.00 09/24/2024 65 47,500 1,418,350.00 59 45,000 1,347,300.00 09/25/2024 104 57,500 1,701,425.00 21 27,500 816,200.00 09/26/2024 15 20,000 598,600.00 53 55,000 1,647,800.00 09/27/2024 30 27,500 826,375.00 27 37,500 1,129,125.00 09/30/2024 55 65,000 1,918,150.00 10 15,092 445,515.84 10/01/2024 25 40,000 1,181,600.00 44 52,408 1,555,993.52 10/02/2024 51 67,500 1,981,800.00 18 22,500 661,275.00 10/03/2024 82 70,000 2,032,100.00 23 25,000 727,500.00 10/04/2024 16 20,385 592,591.95 55 70,000 2,042,600.00 10/07/2024 48 55,000 1,610,400.00 71 50,000 1,468,000.00 10/08/2024 55 40,000 1,161,200.00 48 52,000 1,513,200.00 10/09/2024 33 40,000 1,172,000.00 35 40,013 1,173,581.29 10/10/2024 27 37,500 1,104,750.00 74 69,987 2,063,916.63 10/11/2024 17 27,500 814,825.00 78 72,500 2,153,250.00 10/14/2024 29 35,000 1,046,850.00 77 50,410 1,512,804.10 10/15/2024 55 70,000 2,107,000.00 61 49,621 1,499,050.41 10/16/2024 57 50,000 1,491,000.00 51 54,969 1,640,824.65 10/17/2024 26 25,000 757,500.00 80 74,498 2,268,464.10 10/18/2024 76 58,350 1,780,258.50 62 58,524 1,790,834.40 10/21/2024 86 67,450 2,048,456.50 28 25,155 765,969.75 10/22/2024 80 72,500 2,153,975.00 40 45,000 1,343,250.00 10/23/2024 44 42,500 1,273,725.00 28 42,500 1,276,700.00 10/24/2024 56 80,000 2,378,400.00 38 30,000 898,500.00 10/25/2024 60 67,500 1,969,650.00 35 40,000 1,170,400.00 10/28/2024 33 35,000 1,033,550.00 104 77,500 2,294,000.00 10/29/2024 49 65,000 1,933,100.00 60 48,804 1,455,335.28 10/30/2024 73 67,500 1,984,500.00 55 54,156 1,594,352.64 10/31/2024 58 62,500 1,818,750.00 43 50,000 1,458,500.00 11/01/2024 17 7,500 218,475.00 39 22,000 645,260.00 11/04/2024 23 32,000 936,320.00 37 17,500 513,975.00 11/05/2024 37 28,807 848,942.29 11/06/2024 65 58,000 1,695,920.00 21 16,504 491,654.16 11/07/2024 53 57,000 1,642,740.00 25 30,000 874,800.00 11/08/2024 51 41,000 1,162,760.00 28 24,000 681,840.00 11/11/2024 55 55,000 1,586,750.00 11/12/2024 73 73,500 2,091,810.00 17 22,500 643,500.00 11/13/2024 47 65,000 1,825,850.00 48 50,000 1,411,500.00 11/14/2024 22 22,500 637,875.00 68 62,500 1,773,125.00 11/15/2024 41 45,000 1,287,900.00 51 57,500 1,647,375.00 11/18/2024 40 45,000 1,282,500.00 52 35,000 999,250.00 11/19/2024 74 87,500 2,465,750.00 50 47,500 1,339,975.00 11/20/2024 56 65,000 1,832,350.00 55 35,000 990,150.00 11/21/2024 66 60,125 1,676,285.00 50 55,245 1,542,992.85 11/22/2024 79 83,375 2,318,658.75 31 45,000 1,255,950.00 11/25/2024 67 65,401 1,825,995.92 76 60,000 1,678,800.00 11/26/2024 83 82,099 2,258,543.49 44 42,500 1,174,275.00 11/27/2024 83 80,000 2,141,600.00 27 35,000 940,450.00 11/28/2024 12 15,000 409,950.00 72 77,500 2,120,400.00 11/29/2024 71 42,500 1,163,650.00 35 45,000 1,234,350.00 12/02/2024 106 90,100 2,457,928.00 75 73,500 2,013,165.00 12/03/2024 38 38,221 1,048,784.24 30 35,044 963,009.12 12/04/2024 49 45,279 1,242,002.97 38 45,000 1,235,700.00 12/05/2024 21 16,000 444,000.00 78 79,956 2,220,378.12 12/06/2024 39 47,500 1,340,450.00 68 60,000 1,695,600.00 12/09/2024 37 45,000 1,276,650.00 58 45,000 1,278,900.00 12/10/2024 73 65,000 1,828,450.00 23 27,500 774,400.00 12/11/2024 63 49,688 1,393,251.52 36 42,500 1,193,400.00 12/12/2024 57 47,312 1,325,209.12 55 45,780 1,283,671.20 12/13/2024 43 40,000 1,118,000.00 23 27,500 770,000.00 12/16/2024 50 40,000 1,102,800.00 47 38,000 1,048,800.00 12/17/2024 85 80,000 2,179,200.00 34 42,500 1,159,825.00 12/18/2024 70 54,400 1,475,328.00 38 40,000 1,087,200.00 12/19/2024 70 62,500 1,667,500.00 41 50,000 1,338,000.00 12/20/2024 46 52,699 1,394,415.54 60 52,500 1,396,500.00 12/23/2024 46 40,543 1,084,119.82 33 35,000 937,650.00 12/24/2024 28 32,500 871,975.00 37 32,500 872,950.00 12/27/2024 25 29,957 802,847.60 34 42,500 1,141,125.00 12/30/2024 27 25,000 672,750.00 22 22,500 606,375.00 12/31/2024 32 10,000 269,300.00 28 27,500 742,225.00

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors

(société anonyme conseil d'administration)

with a share capital of €3,703,263,040

Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France

403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

