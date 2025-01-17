Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2024:
517,796 shares
- €1,824,637.55
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,721
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,618
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 5,715,083 shares for €163,994,068.72
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,578,286 shares for €160,755,553.23
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2024 on the liquidity account:
380,999 shares
- €971,479.30
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,873
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,730
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 5,665,518 shares for €166,331,172.04
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,447,489 shares for €160,384,397.31
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 share
- €4,000,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
Total
5,721
5,715,083
163,994,068.72
5,618
5,578,286
160,755,553.23
07/01/2024
20
27,500
788,425.00
68
92,000
2,672,600.00
07/02/2024
59
47,700
1,346,094.00
42
46,000
1,300,420.00
07/03/2024
7
7,500
215,550.00
87
75,000
2,158,500.00
07/04/2024
13
20,000
583,400.00
34
47,500
1,387,950.00
07/05/2024
51
45,000
1,325,250.00
61
75,005
2,214,147.60
07/08/2024
78
67,500
1,985,850.00
37
42,495
1,259,126.85
07/09/2024
75
70,000
2,018,100.00
18
22,500
653,175.00
07/10/2024
37
50,000
1,438,000.00
39
42,500
1,228,675.00
07/11/2024
34
47,484
1,368,488.88
89
62,500
1,805,625.00
07/12/2024
38
45,059
1,296,347.43
30
32,500
937,625.00
07/15/2024
55
40,000
1,144,000.00
15
10,000
287,200.00
07/16/2024
33
40,000
1,138,000.00
29
38,000
1,084,900.00
07/17/2024
32
35,500
1,012,460.00
31
40,000
1,142,800.00
07/18/2024
8
10,500
302,400.00
48
45,000
1,303,200.00
07/19/2024
50
50,000
1,442,000.00
41
42,500
1,229,950.00
07/22/2024
34
42,500
1,234,625.00
51
42,500
1,238,875.00
07/23/2024
61
55,000
1,580,700.00
38
45,000
1,296,000.00
07/24/2024
82
65,439
1,867,629.06
36
55,000
1,573,000.00
07/25/2024
108
71,861
2,038,696.57
68
72,000
2,049,120.00
07/26/2024
21
27,879
806,260.68
37
47,500
1,374,650.00
07/29/2024
22
34,921
1,014,105.84
47
34,500
1,003,950.00
07/30/2024
30
32,500
943,150.00
42
34,500
1,003,950.00
07/31/2024
44
52,500
1,533,525.00
80
42,500
1,245,250.00
08/01/2024
64
89,500
2,552,540.00
7
15,000
429,750.00
08/02/2024
58
87,500
2,478,875.00
71
90,000
2,559,600.00
08/05/2024
87
70,000
1,929,900.00
08/06/2024
59
82,500
2,244,000.00
45
72,500
1,979,975.00
08/07/2024
4
7,500
207,225.00
56
80,000
2,216,000.00
08/08/2024
46
42,500
1,171,725.00
30
40,000
1,105,600.00
08/09/2024
30
35,000
967,750.00
28
37,193
1,030,989.96
08/12/2024
33
42,500
1,180,650.00
28
35,000
974,050.00
08/13/2024
35
37,674
1,049,974.38
40
37,500
1,047,000.00
08/14/2024
39
45,000
1,258,650.00
47
45,000
1,264,500.00
08/15/2024
21
32,500
914,550.00
35
32,500
917,475.00
08/16/2024
6
10,000
283,200.00
71
40,000
1,133,200.00
08/19/2024
61
52,500
1,504,650.00
08/20/2024
40
42,500
1,223,575.00
25
25,000
720,500.00
08/21/2024
31
25,000
723,000.00
41
57,500
1,665,775.00
08/22/2024
45
45,000
1,310,400.00
32
37,500
1,095,000.00
08/23/2024
11
15,000
438,450.00
46
60,000
1,757,400.00
08/26/2024
23
19,560
576,628.80
21
21,500
634,250.00
08/27/2024
27
39,940
1,177,031.80
29
30,010
886,495.40
08/28/2024
24
10,000
295,300.00
31
37,490
1,108,204.40
08/29/2024
47
30,000
888,900.00
34
40,000
1,187,600.00
08/30/2024
19
30,000
899,100.00
51
40,618
1,218,946.18
09/02/2024
16
12,731
379,638.42
25
10,000
298,700.00
09/03/2024
23
22,790
679,597.80
38
17,500
522,550.00
09/04/2024
86
42,500
1,249,925.00
38
32,500
959,400.00
09/05/2024
1
2,000
59,720.00
37
37,000
1,108,150.00
09/06/2024
27
38,661
1,149,778.14
24
21,000
627,060.00
09/09/2024
16
17,000
505,920.00
22
18,000
536,220.00
09/10/2024
36
40,000
1,188,800.00
29
15,000
448,650.00
09/11/2024
28
42,000
1,232,700.00
47
38,000
1,118,720.00
09/12/2024
23
22,000
654,940.00
43
25,000
747,500.00
09/13/2024
49
27,000
803,520.00
51
35,000
1,044,050.00
09/16/2024
20
28,500
852,720.00
32
53,000
1,586,820.00
09/17/2024
42
42,500
1,286,050.00
45
58,000
1,760,300.00
09/18/2024
32
32,500
983,125.00
22
27,791
841,511.48
09/19/2024
66
57,500
1,735,925.00
43
39,977
1,212,502.41
09/20/2024
32
47,500
1,440,675.00
56
54,734
1,663,913.60
09/23/2024
50
61,500
1,835,775.00
15
17,500
523,425.00
09/24/2024
65
47,500
1,418,350.00
59
45,000
1,347,300.00
09/25/2024
104
57,500
1,701,425.00
21
27,500
816,200.00
09/26/2024
15
20,000
598,600.00
53
55,000
1,647,800.00
09/27/2024
30
27,500
826,375.00
27
37,500
1,129,125.00
09/30/2024
55
65,000
1,918,150.00
10
15,092
445,515.84
10/01/2024
25
40,000
1,181,600.00
44
52,408
1,555,993.52
10/02/2024
51
67,500
1,981,800.00
18
22,500
661,275.00
10/03/2024
82
70,000
2,032,100.00
23
25,000
727,500.00
10/04/2024
16
20,385
592,591.95
55
70,000
2,042,600.00
10/07/2024
48
55,000
1,610,400.00
71
50,000
1,468,000.00
10/08/2024
55
40,000
1,161,200.00
48
52,000
1,513,200.00
10/09/2024
33
40,000
1,172,000.00
35
40,013
1,173,581.29
10/10/2024
27
37,500
1,104,750.00
74
69,987
2,063,916.63
10/11/2024
17
27,500
814,825.00
78
72,500
2,153,250.00
10/14/2024
29
35,000
1,046,850.00
77
50,410
1,512,804.10
10/15/2024
55
70,000
2,107,000.00
61
49,621
1,499,050.41
10/16/2024
57
50,000
1,491,000.00
51
54,969
1,640,824.65
10/17/2024
26
25,000
757,500.00
80
74,498
2,268,464.10
10/18/2024
76
58,350
1,780,258.50
62
58,524
1,790,834.40
10/21/2024
86
67,450
2,048,456.50
28
25,155
765,969.75
10/22/2024
80
72,500
2,153,975.00
40
45,000
1,343,250.00
10/23/2024
44
42,500
1,273,725.00
28
42,500
1,276,700.00
10/24/2024
56
80,000
2,378,400.00
38
30,000
898,500.00
10/25/2024
60
67,500
1,969,650.00
35
40,000
1,170,400.00
10/28/2024
33
35,000
1,033,550.00
104
77,500
2,294,000.00
10/29/2024
49
65,000
1,933,100.00
60
48,804
1,455,335.28
10/30/2024
73
67,500
1,984,500.00
55
54,156
1,594,352.64
10/31/2024
58
62,500
1,818,750.00
43
50,000
1,458,500.00
11/01/2024
17
7,500
218,475.00
39
22,000
645,260.00
11/04/2024
23
32,000
936,320.00
37
17,500
513,975.00
11/05/2024
37
28,807
848,942.29
11/06/2024
65
58,000
1,695,920.00
21
16,504
491,654.16
11/07/2024
53
57,000
1,642,740.00
25
30,000
874,800.00
11/08/2024
51
41,000
1,162,760.00
28
24,000
681,840.00
11/11/2024
55
55,000
1,586,750.00
11/12/2024
73
73,500
2,091,810.00
17
22,500
643,500.00
11/13/2024
47
65,000
1,825,850.00
48
50,000
1,411,500.00
11/14/2024
22
22,500
637,875.00
68
62,500
1,773,125.00
11/15/2024
41
45,000
1,287,900.00
51
57,500
1,647,375.00
11/18/2024
40
45,000
1,282,500.00
52
35,000
999,250.00
11/19/2024
74
87,500
2,465,750.00
50
47,500
1,339,975.00
11/20/2024
56
65,000
1,832,350.00
55
35,000
990,150.00
11/21/2024
66
60,125
1,676,285.00
50
55,245
1,542,992.85
11/22/2024
79
83,375
2,318,658.75
31
45,000
1,255,950.00
11/25/2024
67
65,401
1,825,995.92
76
60,000
1,678,800.00
11/26/2024
83
82,099
2,258,543.49
44
42,500
1,174,275.00
11/27/2024
83
80,000
2,141,600.00
27
35,000
940,450.00
11/28/2024
12
15,000
409,950.00
72
77,500
2,120,400.00
11/29/2024
71
42,500
1,163,650.00
35
45,000
1,234,350.00
12/02/2024
106
90,100
2,457,928.00
75
73,500
2,013,165.00
12/03/2024
38
38,221
1,048,784.24
30
35,044
963,009.12
12/04/2024
49
45,279
1,242,002.97
38
45,000
1,235,700.00
12/05/2024
21
16,000
444,000.00
78
79,956
2,220,378.12
12/06/2024
39
47,500
1,340,450.00
68
60,000
1,695,600.00
12/09/2024
37
45,000
1,276,650.00
58
45,000
1,278,900.00
12/10/2024
73
65,000
1,828,450.00
23
27,500
774,400.00
12/11/2024
63
49,688
1,393,251.52
36
42,500
1,193,400.00
12/12/2024
57
47,312
1,325,209.12
55
45,780
1,283,671.20
12/13/2024
43
40,000
1,118,000.00
23
27,500
770,000.00
12/16/2024
50
40,000
1,102,800.00
47
38,000
1,048,800.00
12/17/2024
85
80,000
2,179,200.00
34
42,500
1,159,825.00
12/18/2024
70
54,400
1,475,328.00
38
40,000
1,087,200.00
12/19/2024
70
62,500
1,667,500.00
41
50,000
1,338,000.00
12/20/2024
46
52,699
1,394,415.54
60
52,500
1,396,500.00
12/23/2024
46
40,543
1,084,119.82
33
35,000
937,650.00
12/24/2024
28
32,500
871,975.00
37
32,500
872,950.00
12/27/2024
25
29,957
802,847.60
34
42,500
1,141,125.00
12/30/2024
27
25,000
672,750.00
22
22,500
606,375.00
12/31/2024
32
10,000
269,300.00
28
27,500
742,225.00
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors
(société anonyme conseil d'administration)
with a share capital of €3,703,263,040
Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France
403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT