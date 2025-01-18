Borussia Dortmund's stock demonstrated remarkable resilience on the XETRA exchange, climbing 2.7% to reach €3.08 despite challenging quarterly results. While earnings per share experienced a significant decline from €0.47 to €0.01, the company managed to boost its revenue by nearly 5% to €107.33 million in the latest quarter. The positive market response comes alongside analyst projections of an increased dividend payment of €0.070 per share for the current year, up from the previous year's €0.060, signaling confidence in the company's financial outlook despite recent fluctuations.

Analyst Outlook Remains Positive

Financial experts maintain an optimistic stance on the stock's potential, setting an average price target of €6.00, suggesting substantial upside potential from current levels. The stock has already recovered approximately 11% from its 52-week low of €2.78, though it remains below the year's high of €4.36. Looking ahead, analysts anticipate earnings per share to reach €0.205 by fiscal year 2025, despite current challenges including the team's tenth-place position in the league standings and concerns about potential European competition qualification.

Ad

Fresh Borussia Dortmund GmbH information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Borussia Dortmund GmbH analysis...