Borussia Dortmund's stock demonstrated remarkable resilience on the XETRA exchange, climbing 2.7% to reach €3.08 despite challenging quarterly results. While earnings per share experienced a significant decline from €0.47 to €0.01, the company managed to boost its revenue by nearly 5% to €107.33 million in the latest quarter. The positive market response comes alongside analyst projections of an increased dividend payment of €0.070 per share for the current year, up from the previous year's €0.060, signaling confidence in the company's financial outlook despite recent fluctuations.
Analyst Outlook Remains Positive
Financial experts maintain an optimistic stance on the stock's potential, setting an average price target of €6.00, suggesting substantial upside potential from current levels. The stock has already recovered approximately 11% from its 52-week low of €2.78, though it remains below the year's high of €4.36. Looking ahead, analysts anticipate earnings per share to reach €0.205 by fiscal year 2025, despite current challenges including the team's tenth-place position in the league standings and concerns about potential European competition qualification.
