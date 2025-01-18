New to The Street Unveils Episode 622: A Power-Packed Lineup Featuring PillSafe, LOOMLAN, Sustainable Green Team, and the Debut of a Luxe Travel Segment on Fox Business

Premiering Monday, January 20, 2025, at 10:30 PM PST, this episode showcases cutting-edge innovation, sustainable solutions, and exclusive global destinations.

New to The Street, a trusted leader in televised business programming, is excited to announce Episode 622, airing Monday, January 20, 2025, at 10:30 PM PST on Fox Business as sponsored programming. The episode features dynamic interviews with innovators reshaping their industries, including PillSafe , LOOMLAN , and The Sustainable Green Team . Additionally, the show will debut its highly anticipated travel segment, featuring the luxurious Villa Possillipo , owned by Tanya Geracaris.

What to Expect in Episode 622

PillSafe: A Revolutionary Solution to Medication Safety

Co-founders Dr. John Barr and Jim Patton join Jane King to discuss their innovative "smart" pill bottle technology, tackling the opioid crisis and medication misuse. The patented PillSafe system enhances patient safety with features like tamper-proof caps, electronic labels for adherence messaging, and two-step verification. Dr. Barr and Patton share their mission to combat accidental overdoses, reduce medication non-compliance, and protect patients, families, and healthcare providers.

LOOMLAN: Redefining Sustainable Furniture

Natalya Bondole, founder of LOOMLAN, sits down with Jane King and David Fagan of Top Talent Agency to discuss how her eco-friendly furniture brand merges stylish design with environmental responsibility. LOOMLAN's innovative approach to sustainability resonates with today's conscientious consumers.

"For years, one of the most impactful opportunities I can provide my clients is securing interviews on New to The Street , airing on Fox Business and Bloomberg, with exposure on the iconic Nasdaq Jumbotron in Times Square," said David Fagan, founder of Top Talent Agency.

The Sustainable Green Team ($SGTM): Leading the Way in Eco-Innovation

Tony Raynor, CEO of Sustainable Green Team ($SGTM), highlights the company's revolutionary WaterLess Garden product. Raynor explores how SGTM's sustainable solutions support conservation and set a benchmark for eco-friendly growth in the industry.

Debut Travel Segment: Villa Possillipo

This episode marks the debut of New to The Street's luxury travel segment, showcasing Villa Possillipo , a breathtaking destination owned by Tanya Geracaris. The segment provides an exclusive look into this serene property, celebrating its unique offerings and inspiring travel enthusiasts worldwide.

About the Featured Companies

PillSafe

PillSafe is a pioneering "smart" technology transforming the pharmaceutical industry by improving medication safety and compliance. By restricting access to medication to the intended patient, PillSafe safeguards against misuse and diversion. Its patented features include tamper-proof caps, electronic labels for adherence messaging, and two-step verification, addressing critical gaps in medication security.

LOOMLAN

LOOMLAN offers a curated collection of sustainable furniture that combines elegant design with environmental responsibility. The company sources furniture made from reclaimed and sustainably harvested materials, aligning modern style with eco-conscious values. Learn more at LOOMLAN.

The Sustainable Green Team ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team provides eco-friendly products and services, including its innovative WaterLess Garden solution. By prioritizing conservation and environmental sustainability, SGTM delivers impactful solutions for businesses and individuals. Visit Sustainable Green Team.

Villa Possillipo

Villa Possillipo is an exclusive travel destination offering breathtaking views, serene beauty, and luxurious amenities. Owned by Tanya Geracaris, this property redefines luxury travel, providing guests with unforgettable experiences.

Top Talent Agency

Led by David Fagan, Top Talent Agency elevates its clients through strategic media placements, including interviews on major networks like Fox Business and Bloomberg, and exposure on iconic platforms such as the Nasdaq Jumbotron in Times Square.

New to The Street

With over 16 years of broadcasting interviews with industry leaders, New to The Street has become one of the most trusted media platforms for businesses. Its YouTube channel boasts 2.1 million loyal subscribers, reflecting a legacy of credibility and engagement. Combining sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg with earned media placements and iconic outdoor advertising, New to The Street provides unparalleled exposure for its featured companies.

Contact Information

Jessica Lombao

Media Advantage Account Manager

Email: jessica.lombao@issuerdirect.com

Monica Brennan

Media Contact for New to The Street

Email: monica@newtothestreet.com

Catch New to The Street Episode 622 on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 10:30 PM PST on Fox Business, and experience the stories of innovation, sustainability, and leadership shaping the future.

For more information, visit New to The Street.

