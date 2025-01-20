BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - John Wood Group (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) said it has been awarded a significant new contract to provide long-term maintenance solutions for onshore and offshore assets in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria, operated by Esso Australia. The agreement is a long-term contract that commences in January 2025. Wood noted that it won the contract through a competitive tender process and will see the company create around 250 jobs in the state of Victoria in early 2025.Wood will provide maintenance services and shutdown support to optimise operational performance of the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture's offshore assets in the Bass Strait and the Longford and Long Island Point facilities.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX