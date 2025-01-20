LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings Plc. (HSBA.L, HSBC) is exploring options for its consumer banking business in Australia, which could include a potential sale, as part of the bank's strategy to streamline operations, Blomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.The UK lender is expected to retain its commercial banking operations in Australia to continue serving its corporate clients globally. The consumer banking division, comprising over 40 branches and offices along with loan books and retail customers in Australia, may attract interest from other major banks in the country, the report added.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX