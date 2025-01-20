Anzeige
WKN: A2H7JW | ISIN: SE0010468116 | Ticker-Symbol: A39
Tradegate
15.01.25
15:17 Uhr
3,184 Euro
-0,066
-2,03 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARJO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARJO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1523,21217:22
3,1803,18217:21
20.01.2025 14:00 Uhr
Arjo AB: Christofer Carlsson appointed interim CFO at Arjo

Finanznachrichten News

Due to Niclas Sjöswärd taking on the role of acting CEO for Arjo following Joacim Lindoff's departure from the company, Christofer Carlsson has been appointed interim CFO, effective today.

Christofer currently holds the position of Vice President Corporate Control at Arjo, encompassing functions such as Group Accounting, Tax, and Business and Sustainability Controlling. Christofer has been with Arjo since 2017 and has previous experience from finance positions at Gambro and BE Group among others.

"Christofer knows our financial operations very well. I have great confidence in him and look forward to working together to continue developing Arjo moving forward", says Niclas Sjöswärd, interim CEO.

For more information, please contact:

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communications & Public Relations
+46 734 244 515
maria.nilsson@arjo.com

This information is information that Arjo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CET on January 20, 2025.

About Arjo

At Arjo, we are convinced that good conditions for mobility in healthcare environments are a central part of offering high-quality care. Our products and solutions for patient transfer, hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics, treatment of leg ulcers, prevention of pressure ulcers and venous thrombosis, as well as our healthcare beds, are designed to promote mobility, safety and dignity in all healthcare situations. With over 65 years of experience in improving everyday life for patients and caregivers, and a global team of over 6,500 people, we are constantly working to create better outcomes for people facing mobility challenges. www.arjo.com


