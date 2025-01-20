Arjo AB: Christofer Carlsson appointed interim CFO at Arjo

Due to Niclas Sjöswärd taking on the role of acting CEO for Arjo following Joacim Lindoff's departure from the company, Christofer Carlsson has been appointed interim CFO, effective today.

Christofer currently holds the position of Vice President Corporate Control at Arjo, encompassing functions such as Group Accounting, Tax, and Business and Sustainability Controlling. Christofer has been with Arjo since 2017 and has previous experience from finance positions at Gambro and BE Group among others.

"Christofer knows our financial operations very well. I have great confidence in him and look forward to working together to continue developing Arjo moving forward", says Niclas Sjöswärd, interim CEO.

About Arjo

At Arjo, we are convinced that good conditions for mobility in healthcare environments are a central part of offering high-quality care. Our products and solutions for patient transfer, hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics, treatment of leg ulcers, prevention of pressure ulcers and venous thrombosis, as well as our healthcare beds, are designed to promote mobility, safety and dignity in all healthcare situations. With over 65 years of experience in improving everyday life for patients and caregivers, and a global team of over 6,500 people, we are constantly working to create better outcomes for people facing mobility challenges. www.arjo.com