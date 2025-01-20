Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2025) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Meghan Shannon, Ph.D. to the role of VP Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs.

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR, commented: "We welcome Meghan to the STLLR team. Meghan brings significant knowledge and experience in mining and Indigenous Affairs from her work at the Ontario government. She led the policy and stakeholders team and oversaw the development of complex policy files including the modernization of the Ontario Mining Act. Meghan will be instrumental towards our goals of advancing both Tower and Colomac to shovel-ready status, particularly with permitting and collaboration with our Indigenous partners."

Appointment of Vice President, Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs

Dr. Shannon is an experienced leader, researcher and public policy professional. Most recently with the Government of Ontario in Mines, Natural Resources, Energy and Indigenous Affairs, she has extensive expertise with mineral exploration and mine permitting. As the Director of Policy, she was responsible for developing and shaping mineral sector legislation, regulations and policy, including the Building More Mines Act, the Recovery of Minerals regulatory framework and the expansion of Resource Revenue Sharing with Indigenous communities. Her experience also includes enhancing Northern economies through resource development as well as natural resource management. Dr. Shannon holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Guelph, and completed Master's and Ph.D. degrees in the Department of Geography and Environmental Management at the University of Waterloo.

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing two cornerstone gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Each of these two projects has the potential for a long-life and large-scale operation and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the advancement of the Tower and Colomac Gold Projects towards "shovel-ready" status, the long-life and large-scale potential of the Tower and Colomac Gold Projects and exploration upside of the land packages. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, environmental risks, COVID-19 and other pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

