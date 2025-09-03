Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") and the Tlįcho Investment Corporation ("TIC"), the business arm of the Tlįcho Government, are pleased to announce the completion of a two-year renewable energy project at the Colomac Gold Project Site in the Northwest Territories. Funding for the project was provided by the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency ("CanNor") along with an investment from the TIC.

The project included the purchase and installation of a solar power generation and battery storage system (panels, inverters, and batteries) as well as staff training on its operation and maintenance. Construction of the solar array and installation of the battery systems was completed by Solvest Inc. in early August, marking the transition to a renewable power source for camp operations.

This conversion is expected to positively influence STLLR Gold's operating costs, camp efficiency, and overall operational capacity, while reducing reliance on diesel fuel.

Figure 1: Aerial View of Colomac Gold Project Site

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/264851_971e622d54930817_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Aerial View of Solar Panels at the Colomac Gold Project Site

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/264851_971e622d54930817_002full.jpg

Keyvan Salehi, President and CEO of STLLR Gold, comments, "With the construction of the Colomac Solar Farm complete, we've taken an important step in strengthening our partnership with the Tlįcho Investment Corporation and advancing our operational efficiency at site. This is a tangible example of how sustainable infrastructure can support both our business and communities alike."

Paul Gruner, CEO of TIC, states, "Seeing this project completed is both a proud milestone for the Tlįcho Investment Corporation and a successful 'proof of concept' that renewable energy projects are practical for northern Canadian regions. The Colomac Solar Farm will generate cleaner energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. It stands as a working example of what can be achieved through strategic investment, skilled local partnerships, local training, and our shared commitment to a sustainable future."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, adds, "The completion of the Colomac Solar Farm is a significant milestone for renewable energy in the North. With close to $620,000 in federal support, this project moves away from expensive and polluting diesel, creates local training opportunities, and showcases the strength of Indigenous-led partnerships and innovation. We are proud to see it already making a difference for the region and its future."

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing high-potential gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project and the Hollinger Tailings Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Tower and Colomac have the potential to become large-scale, long-life operations and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. Hollinger has the potential for near-term value creation. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

About Solvest Inc.

Solvest is a leader in specialized and complex remote power solutions that help reduce diesel and gas

dependencies while assisting clients in achieving their sustainability goals. As a vertically integrated EPC firm and project owner, Solvest has been designing and constructing solar, battery, and microgrid solutions for remote communities and global mining leaders for over 10 years

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264851

SOURCE: STLLR Gold Inc.