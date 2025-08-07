Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") is pleased to report the remaining results from its 2025 characterization program at the Hollinger Tailings Project ("Hollinger" or the "Project") located in the Timmins Mining Camp, Ontario, Canada.

Key takeaways from the Hollinger characterization program:

Consistent grade profile: Results from the program demonstrate uniform grade distribution across drilled intervals. Most holes returned mineralized values throughout their full length.

Grade Trends Within Hollinger: The Company observed higher gold grades in Phase 1 (the northern portion of Hollinger; see Figure 1), particularly near the southern end where the historical tailings dam wall is located. Overall results support the economic potential of Hollinger and its further advancement towards a mineral resource estimate and metallurgical testing.

Metallurgical Testing and Mineral Resource Modelling Underway: STLLR has initiated metallurgical testing of the Hollinger material, with a mineral resource estimate to follow. Results from both programs are expected in the second half of 2025.

Further Characterization Opportunities: While the 2025 program successfully covered the majority of the Hollinger deposit, certain areas-such as the ponds and the eastern extent of Phase 1-remain to be characterized in future phases to further enhance the dataset.

Table 1: Hollinger Characterization Program Assay Highlights (For more information see Tables 2 & 3 and Figures 1 to 5):

Hole ID Assay Result HTF25-215 0.70 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 23.70 metres ("m") KP25-04 0.57 g/t Au over 21.75 m HTF25-224 0.56 g/t Au over 23.45 m (including 0.58 g/t Au over 3.00 m &

0.63 g/t Au over 11.85 m) HTF25-265 0.56 g/t Au over 16.20 m (including 0.65 g/t Au over 8.60 m) HTF25-225 0.54 g/t Au over 25.35 m (including 0.64 g/t Au over 13.40 m) HTF25-129 0.54 g/t Au over 23.40 m (including 0.62 g/t Au over 9.70 m) HTF25-038 0.53 g/t Au over 22.05 m (including 0.68 g/t Au over 5.40 m &

0.60 g/t Au over 10.55 m) HTF25-233 0.53 g/t Au over 21.90 m (including 0.56 g/t Au over 4.10 m &

0.59 g/t Au over 7.40 m) HTF25-234 0.53 g/t Au over 22.45 m (including 0.53 g/t Au over 5.60 m &

0.61 g/t Au over 10.65 m) HTF25-250 0.53 g/t Au over 20.10 m (including 0.56 g/t Au over 5.10 m &

0.56 g/t Au over 8.10 m) HTF25-226 0.52 g/t Au over 26.40 m (including 0.61 g/t Au over 14.00 m HTF25-227 0.52 g/t Au over 23.60 m (including 0.62 g/t Au over 4.00 m &

0.60 g/t Au over 11.75 m) HTF25-232 0.52 g/t Au over 23.90 m (including 0.65 g/t Au over 3.05 m &

0.55 g/t Au over 12.35 m) HTF25-249 0.52 g/t Au over 19.60 m (including 0.70 g/t Au over 1.50 m &

0.55 g/t Au over 8.85 m)

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR, commented: "We've concluded the assaying of the successful 2025 Hollinger characterization program. We are pleased with the consistent gold mineralization across the facility and are encouraged by the gold grades we have observed. We remain encouraged by Hollinger's economic potential at current gold prices. The results of the metallurgical testing program and the mineral resource estimate are key data points that can allow us to assess Hollinger's near-term cash flow potential."

Hollinger Characterization Program

Located in southeast Timmins, Ontario, the Hollinger Tailings Project holds tailings from the historic Hollinger Mine, once the world's largest gold mine. Operating from 1910 to 1968, it produced 19 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.9 grams per tonne.1 The site contains an estimated 50-60 million tonnes of tailings. Recent amendments to Ontario's Mining Act2 have streamlined the permitting process for reprocessing historical tailings, aligning economic opportunity with environmental remediation. Given current gold prices and the potential for low capital intensity, STLLR believes Hollinger presents significant opportunity for value creation.

STLLR's comprehensive characterization program is designed to assess the Project's potential and information gathering for a recovery permit and remediation plan. The Company has completed 11,223 metres of sonic drilling across 423 holes, spaced on a 50 m grid pattern. Assay results demonstrate consistent gold mineralization across the facility. The Company is currently advancing a metallurgical testing program to evaluate recovery potential, with results and a mineral resource estimate targeted for release in the second half of 2025. Please review Figures 1 to 5 and Tables 1 to 3 for further context.

Figure 1: Hollinger Characterization Program - Drill Location Map

Figure 1: Hollinger Characterization Program - Drill Location Map

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/261568_bb4dfd40347518cb_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Hollinger Characterization Program - Zoomed In Drill Location Map #1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/261568_bb4dfd40347518cb_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Hollinger Characterization Program - Zoomed In Drill Location Map #2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/261568_bb4dfd40347518cb_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Hollinger Characterization Program - Section "A-B" Looking North

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/261568_bb4dfd40347518cb_004full.jpg

Figure 5: Hollinger Characterization Program - Section "C-D" Looking North

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/261568_bb4dfd40347518cb_005full.jpg

Table 2: Hollinger Characterization Intercepts*

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Metal Factor

g/t Au x m Area HTF25-031 0.00 20.60 20.60 0.50 10.32 Phase 1 including 10.65 20.00 9.35 0.58 5.45 Phase 1 HTF25-034 0.00 23.65 23.65 0.37 8.68 Phase 1 including 21.35 23.65 2.30 0.64 1.48 Phase 1 HTF25-038 0.00 22.05 22.05 0.53 11.61 Phase 1 including 0.70 6.10 5.40 0.68 3.66 Phase 1 including 8.15 18.70 10.55 0.60 6.34 Phase 1 HTF25-039 0.00 23.85 23.85 0.36 8.57 Phase 1 HTF25-045 0.00 20.70 20.70 0.45 9.28 Phase 1 including 11.00 17.00 6.00 0.60 3.60 Phase 1 HTF25-046 0.00 23.55 23.55 0.35 8.19 Phase 1 HTF25-047 0.00 23.70 23.70 0.41 9.83 Phase 1 HTF25-051 0.00 25.00 25.00 0.37 9.33 Phase 1 including 19.00 23.00 4.00 0.51 2.03 Phase 1 HTF25-052 1.00 22.40 21.40 0.34 7.23 Phase 1 HTF25-053 0.00 23.80 23.80 0.30 7.23 Phase 1 HTF25-057 0.00 23.30 23.30 0.29 6.66 Phase 1 HTF25-059 0.00 22.25 22.25 0.32 7.20 Phase 1 including 19.80 22.25 2.45 0.54 1.32 Phase 1 HTF25-060 0.00 21.90 21.90 0.33 7.21 Phase 1 HTF25-092 8.70 20.82 12.12 0.36 4.34 Phase 1 HTF25-104 0.00 17.87 17.87 0.26 4.63 Phase 1 HTF25-115 0.00 22.55 22.55 0.42 9.37 Phase 1 including 0.00 1.00 1.00 1.26 1.26 Phase 1 including 18.75 21.85 3.10 0.48 1.49 Phase 1 HTF25-123 0.00 16.75 16.75 0.48 8.00 Phase 1 including 0.00 4.10 4.10 0.57 2.33 Phase 1 including 11.30 16.75 5.45 0.51 2.80 Phase 1 HTF25-125 0.00 17.85 17.85 0.48 8.62 Phase 1 including 0.00 2.00 2.00 0.58 1.17 Phase 1 including 5.00 7.60 2.60 0.56 1.47 Phase 1 including 12.00 15.60 3.60 0.66 2.37 Phase 1 HTF25-129 0.00 23.40 23.40 0.54 12.56 Phase 1 including 3.70 9.65 5.95 0.52 3.10 Phase 1 including 13.70 23.40 9.70 0.62 5.98 Phase 1 HTF25-186 0.00 24.10 24.10 0.28 6.71 Phase 2 HTF25-191 0.00 23.30 23.30 0.24 5.52 Phase 2 HTF25-198 0.00 26.90 26.90 0.32 8.57 Phase 2 HTF25-210 0.00 23.45 23.45 0.23 5.35 Phase 2 HTF25-214 0.00 22.10 22.10 0.27 6.06 Phase 2 HTF25-215 0.00 23.70 23.70 0.70 16.64 Phase 2 HTF25-218 0.00 22.30 22.30 0.26 5.74 Phase 2 HTF25-219 0.00 23.50 23.50 0.21 5.05 Phase 2 HTF25-220 0.00 22.40 22.40 0.21 4.66 Phase 2 HTF25-222 0.00 22.50 22.50 0.20 4.61 Phase 2 HTF25-224 0.00 23.45 23.45 0.56 13.03 Phase 1 including 3.00 6.00 3.00 0.58 1.73 Phase 1 including 9.50 21.35 11.85 0.63 7.42 Phase 1 HTF25-225 0.00 25.35 25.35 0.54 13.66 Phase 1 including 0.00 3.05 3.05 0.53 1.62 Phase 1 including 11.00 24.40 13.40 0.64 8.55 Phase 1 HTF25-226 0.00 26.40 26.40 0.52 13.83 Phase 1 including 11.00 25.00 14.00 0.61 8.57 Phase 1 HTF25-227 0.00 23.60 23.60 0.52 12.25 Phase 1 including 0.00 4.00 4.00 0.62 2.47 Phase 1 including 9.60 21.35 11.75 0.60 7.03 Phase 1 HTF25-230 0.00 23.25 23.25 0.48 11.21 Phase 1 including 0.00 2.00 2.00 0.59 1.17 Phase 1 including 5.50 14.30 8.80 0.54 4.76 Phase 1 including 20.00 22.00 2.00 0.52 1.04 Phase 1 HTF25-232 0.00 23.90 23.90 0.52 12.36 Phase 1 including 0.00 3.05 3.05 0.65 1.97 Phase 1 including 10.65 23.00 12.35 0.55 6.77 Phase 1 HTF25-233 0.00 21.90 21.90 0.53 11.52 Phase 1 including 0.00 3.05 3.05 0.51 1.56 Phase 1 including 8.10 12.20 4.10 0.56 2.31 Phase 1 including 14.50 21.90 7.40 0.59 4.39 Phase 1 HTF25-234 0.00 22.45 22.45 0.53 11.84 Phase 1 including 0.00 5.60 5.60 0.53 2.97 Phase 1 including 11.80 22.45 10.65 0.61 6.50 Phase 1 HTF25-235 0.00 22.85 22.85 0.41 9.36 Phase 1 including 13.70 18.70 5.00 0.64 3.18 Phase 1 HTF25-238 0.00 22.85 22.85 0.32 7.39 Phase 2 including 18.70 22.85 4.15 0.66 2.72 Phase 2 HTF25-245 0.00 22.65 22.65 0.27 6.05 Phase 2 HTF25-246 0.00 23.75 23.75 0.31 7.36 Phase 2 HTF25-247 0.00 23.10 23.10 0.41 9.53 Phase 1 including 14.00 21.35 7.35 0.52 3.84 Phase 1 HTF25-248 1.50 23.25 21.75 0.39 8.41 Phase 1 HTF25-249 0.00 19.60 19.60 0.52 10.14 Phase 1 including 3.05 4.55 1.50 0.70 1.05 Phase 1 including 9.15 18.00 8.85 0.55 4.87 Phase 1 HTF25-250 0.00 20.10 20.10 0.53 10.62 Phase 1 including 1.00 6.10 5.10 0.56 2.84 Phase 1 including 12.00 20.10 8.10 0.56 4.57 Phase 1 HTF25-251 0.00 19.30 19.30 0.49 9.48 Phase 1 including 0.00 3.05 3.05 0.51 1.57 Phase 1 including 9.00 11.10 2.10 0.60 1.26 Phase 1 including 13.00 19.30 6.30 0.53 3.36 Phase 1 and 21.35 22.85 1.50 0.32 0.48 Phase 1 HTF25-252 0.65 19.30 18.65 0.51 9.51 Phase 1 including 0.65 2.60 1.95 0.65 1.27 Phase 1 including 9.00 12.00 3.00 0.57 1.70 Phase 1 including 14.00 19.30 5.30 0.57 3.02 Phase 1 HTF25-253 0.00 19.50 19.50 0.51 9.86 Phase 1 including 9.65 19.50 9.85 0.57 5.66 Phase 1 HTF25-256 0.00 23.50 23.50 0.33 7.80 Phase 2 HTF25-257 0.00 23.30 23.30 0.29 6.77 Phase 2 HTF25-258 0.00 23.40 23.40 0.32 7.41 Phase 2 HTF25-259 0.00 26.40 26.40 0.31 8.23 Phase 2 including 24.40 26.40 2.00 0.53 1.06 Phase 2 HTF25-260 0.00 22.20 22.20 0.35 7.82 Phase 2 HTF25-261 0.00 24.70 24.70 0.29 7.24 Phase 2 HTF25-262 0.00 23.30 23.30 0.28 6.42 Phase 2 HTF25-263 0.00 23.95 23.95 0.30 7.26 Phase 2 including 21.35 23.95 2.60 0.60 1.56 Phase 2 HTF25-264 0.00 17.25 17.25 0.50 8.64 Phase 1 including 7.00 9.65 2.65 0.50 1.32 Phase 1 including 10.65 17.25 6.60 0.55 3.66 Phase 1 HTF25-265 0.00 16.20 16.20 0.56 9.07 Phase 1 including 1.00 3.45 2.45 0.51 1.24 Phase 1 including 7.60 16.20 8.60 0.65 5.56 Phase 1 HTF25-267 0.00 22.95 22.95 0.33 7.57 Phase 2 including 0.00 3.75 3.75 0.59 2.21 Phase 2 including 17.75 19.15 1.40 0.78 1.10 Phase 2 HTF25-269 0.00 23.40 23.40 0.39 9.05 Phase 2 HTF25-274 0.00 22.30 22.30 0.37 8.22 Phase 2 including 0.00 2.00 2.00 0.53 1.07 Phase 2 HTF25-275 0.30 22.45 22.15 0.34 7.64 Phase 2 including 20.00 22.45 2.45 0.60 1.46 Phase 2 HTF25-280 0.00 22.55 22.55 0.32 7.28 Phase 2 including 0.00 2.60 2.60 0.54 1.40 Phase 2 HTF25-290 0.00 21.35 21.35 0.25 5.26 Phase 2 HTF25-293 0.00 20.40 20.40 0.28 5.81 Phase 2 HTF25-297 0.00 20.65 20.65 0.40 8.29 Phase 2 including 12.50 15.25 2.75 0.50 1.37 Phase 2 HTF25-300 0.00 19.45 19.45 0.25 4.91 Phase 2 HTF25-308 0.85 19.80 18.95 0.27 5.02 Phase 2 HTF25-337 0.00 17.15 17.15 0.35 6.06 Phase 2 HTF25-338 0.00 19.10 19.10 0.32 6.12 Phase 2 including 0.00 1.50 1.50 0.82 1.23 Phase 2 HTF25-344 0.00 22.00 22.00 0.38 8.38 Phase 1 HTF25-347 0.00 22.35 22.35 0.36 8.10 Phase 1 HTF25-351 0.00 16.50 16.50 0.32 5.34 Phase 2 HTF25-352 0.00 15.05 15.05 0.29 4.37 Phase 2 including 0.00 3.05 3.05 0.52 1.58 Phase 2 HTF25-354 0.00 14.50 14.50 0.27 3.88 Phase 2 HTF25-355 0.70 14.00 13.30 0.20 2.60 Phase 2 HTF25-356 0.00 16.75 16.75 0.33 5.49 Phase 2 HTF25-357 0.00 17.25 17.25 0.31 5.40 Phase 2 HTF25-358 0.00 13.30 13.30 0.28 3.70 Phase 2 HTF25-360 0.00 16.75 16.75 0.22 3.62 Phase 2 HTF25-361 0.50 12.95 12.45 0.20 2.46 Phase 2 HTF25-362 1.50 13.00 11.50 0.21 2.39 Phase 2 HTF25-363 0.00 11.75 11.75 0.41 4.81 Phase 1 HTF25-364 0.00 12.20 12.20 0.44 5.32 Phase 1 including 1.30 4.30 3.00 0.55 1.64 Phase 1 HTF25-365 0.00 13.70 13.70 0.51 6.94 Phase 1 including 8.00 13.70 5.70 0.63 3.61 Phase 1 HTF25-367 1.50 17.00 15.50 0.50 7.71 Phase 1 including 7.60 11.00 3.40 0.52 1.77 Phase 1 including 13.00 16.00 3.00 0.68 2.04 Phase 1 HTF25-368 0.00 13.70 13.70 0.44 6.06 Phase 1 including 6.30 9.75 3.45 0.61 2.10 Phase 1 HTF25-369 0.00 14.70 14.70 0.36 5.36 Phase 1 HTF25-370 0.00 13.10 13.10 0.35 4.58 Phase 1 including 0.00 2.20 2.20 0.65 1.42 Phase 1 HTF25-371 3.80 26.10 22.30 0.30 6.67 Phase 1 HTF25-377 0.65 11.40 10.75 0.18 1.95 Phase 2 HTF25-378 0.50 14.55 14.05 0.37 5.21 Phase 1 HTF25-380 0.00 11.25 11.25 0.31 3.49 Phase 2 HTF25-382 0.00 9.15 9.15 0.28 2.58 Phase 2 HTF25-383 0.00 8.05 8.05 0.30 2.41 Phase 2 HTF25-386 0.60 8.80 8.20 0.41 3.39 Phase 1 HTF25-394 5.65 26.50 20.85 0.34 7.09 Phase 1 including 15.00 16.75 1.75 0.57 0.99 Phase 1 HTF25-398 5.10 24.25 19.15 0.38 7.37 Phase 1 and 27.45 30.50 3.05 0.32 0.97 Phase 1 HTF25-399 9.15 25.30 16.15 0.36 5.83 Phase 1 and 27.45 28.95 1.50 0.29 0.43 Phase 1 HTF25-400 3.05 25.80 22.75 0.29 6.50 Phase 1 HTF25-402 3.05 24.40 21.35 0.42 9.02 Phase 1 KP25-03 0.00 22.20 22.20 0.48 10.68 Phase 1 including 9.15 16.25 7.10 0.62 4.41 Phase 1 KP25-04 0.00 21.75 21.75 0.57 12.48 Phase 1 KP25-10 0.00 3.50 3.50 0.48 1.68 Phase 1 KP25-12 0.00 2.50 2.50 0.63 1.59 Phase 1 KP25-15 0.00 28.45 28.45 0.32 9.18 Phase 2

*Note: Included intercepts are calculated using a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and a maximum of 2 m internal dilutions

Table 3: Hollinger Characterization Hole Details

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth

(m) HTF25-031 476357.143 5367015.985 318.98 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-034 476308.278 5366767.342 319.08 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-038 476407.957 5367018.796 318.86 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-039 476356.458 5366817.212 319.48 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-045 476457.101 5367018.727 318.68 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-046 476407.288 5366819.106 319.41 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-047 476458.266 5366968.531 319.49 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-051 476458.385 5366869.167 319.86 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-052 476507.946 5366668.244 318.36 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-053 476454.890 5366816.791 319.39 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-057 476458.668 5366717.489 318.50 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-059 476458.426 5366667.765 318.31 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-060 476609.374 5366667.792 319.25 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-092 476906.411 5366963.948 327.76 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-104 476959.325 5366818.673 317.89 0 -90 19.80 HTF25-115 476206.481 5367069.559 320.18 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-123 476208.741 5367163.035 320.92 0 -90 16.75 HTF25-125 476105.217 5367168.272 320.95 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-129 476107.254 5367070.740 320.04 0 -90 25.90 HTF25-186 476204.873 5366315.484 318.58 0 -90 25.90 HTF25-191 476300.275 5366314.895 317.97 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-198 476263.115 5366171.068 319.82 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-210 476454.504 5366264.149 318.21 0 -90 28.95 HTF25-214 476460.923 5366478.921 317.88 0 -90 25.55 HTF25-215 476460.479 5366510.566 318.36 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-218 476506.436 5366214.686 318.62 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-219 476507.920 5366264.078 318.25 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-220 476496.384 5366317.592 318.24 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-222 476505.858 5366416.460 318.46 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-224 476509.695 5366516.151 319.52 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-225 476409.939 5366526.238 318.36 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-226 476359.908 5366529.777 318.24 0 -90 27.10 HTF25-227 476309.376 5366532.774 318.37 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-230 476158.151 5366620.687 317.71 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-232 476556.693 5366523.081 318.73 0 -90 25.90 HTF25-233 476673.184 5366512.958 319.76 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-234 476708.442 5366518.389 319.11 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-235 476757.412 5366514.956 318.55 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-238 476562.678 5366474.561 318.91 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-245 476555.814 5366164.776 319.30 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-246 476561.447 5366120.124 319.65 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-247 476212.230 5366565.072 317.45 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-248 476255.843 5366569.032 317.44 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-249 476804.998 5366514.795 318.41 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-250 476858.104 5366515.778 318.36 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-251 476903.145 5366516.912 318.30 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-252 476956.386 5366516.623 318.08 0 -90 24.10 HTF25-253 477007.913 5366520.210 317.98 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-256 476613.847 5366116.349 319.62 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-257 476606.645 5366166.815 319.39 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-258 476609.700 5366220.756 319.51 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-259 476595.059 5366260.527 318.89 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-260 476595.628 5366315.063 318.80 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-261 476594.467 5366370.699 318.89 0 -90 27.20 HTF25-262 476596.261 5366413.198 319.00 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-263 476600.213 5366467.450 319.13 0 -90 25.50 HTF25-264 477057.316 5366519.561 317.90 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-265 477108.392 5366518.666 318.11 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-267 476763.305 5366470.078 318.56 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-269 476658.877 5366167.147 319.89 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-274 476662.090 5366418.335 319.45 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-275 476656.831 5366463.706 319.52 0 -90 25.90 HTF25-280 476704.836 5366318.553 319.50 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-290 476762.169 5366420.276 319.03 0 -90 25.55 HTF25-293 476811.726 5366217.974 318.95 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-297 476855.692 5366120.888 319.68 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-300 476853.450 5366265.638 318.42 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-308 476907.370 5366266.967 318.36 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-337 477208.917 5366165.781 319.58 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-338 477207.982 5366217.214 318.89 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-344 476609.190 5366614.514 318.85 0 -90 25.90 HTF25-347 476859.735 5366620.159 317.37 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-351 477255.787 5366214.419 318.89 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-352 477255.487 5366262.081 318.66 0 -90 15.25 HTF25-354 477257.744 5366369.719 317.42 0 -90 38.10 HTF25-355 477258.287 5366405.732 317.09 0 -90 15.25 HTF25-356 477308.525 5366164.569 319.70 0 -90 18.30 HTF25-357 477306.772 5366216.993 318.97 0 -90 19.80 HTF25-358 477305.067 5366264.644 318.48 0 -90 13.70 HTF25-360 477305.844 5366367.549 317.74 0 -90 19.80 HTF25-361 477304.891 5366418.583 317.40 0 -90 18.30 HTF25-362 477309.795 5366462.496 317.05 0 -90 15.25 HTF25-363 477305.147 5366523.099 318.13 0 -90 12.20 HTF25-364 477258.989 5366523.615 318.13 0 -90 18.30 HTF25-365 477208.075 5366516.480 318.27 0 -90 13.70 HTF25-367 477156.341 5366566.370 316.88 0 -90 18.30 HTF25-368 477207.874 5366568.063 316.94 0 -90 18.30 HTF25-369 477257.568 5366561.570 317.02 0 -90 15.25 HTF25-370 477308.964 5366568.017 317.01 0 -90 15.25 HTF25-371 476510.669 5366770.068 322.41 0 -90 33.55 HTF25-377 477353.748 5366466.182 317.68 0 -90 15.25 HTF25-378 477358.193 5366523.183 318.17 0 -90 16.75 HTF25-380 477411.562 5366217.522 319.29 0 -90 12.20 HTF25-382 477410.324 5366318.096 319.81 0 -90 12.20 HTF25-383 477409.891 5366367.316 319.90 0 -90 12.20 HTF25-386 477408.042 5366515.705 318.66 0 -90 12.20 HTF25-394 476600.623 5366868.220 321.70 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-398 476558.584 5366913.374 322.81 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-399 476560.167 5366862.291 322.81 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-400 476567.745 5366812.788 323.26 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-402 476507.560 5366961.433 322.08 0 -90 27.45 KP25-03 476407.928 5367020.774 318.93 0 -90 27.45 KP25-04 476404.244 5367035.508 320.74 0 -90 28.95 KP25-10 477591.339 5366582.240 320.86 0 -90 19.80 KP25-12 477558.195 5367011.050 320.32 0 -90 24.40 KP25-15 475872.774 5366533.705 319.28 0 -90 59.45

Quality Control Procedures

Tailings core is collected by four-inch diameter continuous sonic coring. Tailings samples are cut, with half sent to ALS Laboratories Inc. (ALS) for drying to a maximum temperature of 60-degree Celsius. The samples are then sieved through a -180 µm screen (Tyler 80 mesh) to a 1.00 kg split of homogenize minus fraction material. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. ALS is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. STLLR inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.

Qualified Person

John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for STLLR, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing high-potential gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project and the Hollinger Tailings Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Tower and Colomac have the potential to become large-scale, long-life operations and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. Hollinger has the potential for near-term value creation. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the potential advancement of Hollinger to a mineral resource estimate and economic studies, the timing of the remaining results from Hollinger, the continuing characteristics of the grade and mineralization profile of Hollinger, the amenability of Hollinger mineralization to mining and milling, and the upside potential of Hollinger. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, environmental risks, pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

1 Hollinger Historical Production Statistics, Geology Ontario database: https://www.geologyontario.mines.gov.on.ca/persistent-linking?mineral-inventory=MDI42A06NW00007

2 Ontario's new "Mining Act for Recovery of Minerals" regulation to be in effect July 1, 2025. For more details: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1005407/ontario-supporting-recovery-of-residual-metals-and-minerals

