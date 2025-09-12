Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - Eric Sprott announces that on September 11, 2025, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, acquired 275,900 common shares (Shares) of STLLR Gold Inc., over the Toronto Stock Exchange (representing approximately 0.2% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at an average price of $1.1357 per share for aggregate consideration of $313,340.63.

Prior to the acquisition of Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 10,593,895 Shares and 1,870.,500 Warrants, representing approximately 8.5% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 9.9% of the outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such Warrants. As a result of the acquisition of Shares, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 10,869,795 Shares and 1,870,500 Warrants, representing approximately 8.8% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 10.1% of the outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such Warrants. The acquisition resulted in an increase in holdings to above 10% of the outstanding Shares.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

