LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods Plc (PFD.L), a British food maker, on Tuesday reported a rise in sales for the third quarter, helped by very good volume-led branded revenue growth and further market share gains.For the three-month period to December 28, 2024, the Group recorded sales of 360.1 million pounds, higher than 349.6 million pounds, registered for the same period last year.Sales of branded items improved to 298.9 million pounds from the prior year's 286.1 million pounds, while sales of non-branded items slipped to 61.2 million pounds from last year's 63.5 million pounds.Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group now expects trading profit to be at the upper end of expectations. According to the company-compiled analyst forecast, the Group's trading profit is projected to be in the range of 180.1 million pounds to 186.4 million pounds, with a mean of 183.5 million pounds.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX