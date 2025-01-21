BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - French auto major Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) announced Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Thierry Piéton is resigning from the firm on February 28, to take up a new professional challenge, which will be announced shortly.The company has appointed Duncan Minto as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1. Minto is currently Chief Financial Officer of Alpine, a position he has held since October 2023. In his new role, Minto will be a member of the Renault Leadership Team, reporting to CEO Luca de Meo.Piéton has spent 9 years with Renault Group, and has contributed to the deployment of the firm's strategy and to its operational turnaround.Commenting on the appointment, CEO Luca de Meo said, 'Thanks to his 25 years' experience in finance and his extensive knowledge of the Group, and the automotive industry, Duncan will be fully primed to continue and even accelerate the actions already underway. He will play a strategic role in the transformation of the Group and in the successful execution of the plan to unleash the full potential of our company.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX