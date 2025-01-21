CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced its inaugural participation in the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, where cybersecurity has emerged as a critical agenda item for world leaders. With the rapid rise of AI-driven cyber threats and the interconnectedness of global systems, CrowdStrike's presence at Davos underscores its commitment to addressing the most pressing cyber risk challenges of our time.

Cybersecurity: A Top Priority for Global Leaders

In today's interconnected world, cybersecurity is a cornerstone of economic stability and international trust. The rise of AI-driven threats has heightened the complexity of attacks, creating an urgent need for solutions that enable security teams to respond faster and more effectively. At Davos, CrowdStrike will underscore the critical role of cybersecurity in shaping national and organizational resilience strategies. The company will demonstrate how cutting-edge technology and global collaboration can empower organizations to anticipate risks, adapt to evolving threats, and safeguard critical infrastructure.

"Cybersecurity has emerged as one of the defining issues for global leaders," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "As AI transforms both the opportunities and risks in cyberspace, we must take the lead in delivering solutions that empower security teams and build trust across digital ecosystems. This isn't just about protecting data; it's about fortifying the foundation of modern society."

Key CrowdStrike Appearances at Davos 2025

From Crisis to Confidence in Cyber Space:

Date : January 21, 2025

: January 21, 2025 Time : 17:30 18:15 CET

: 17:30 18:15 CET Location : Fusion, Congress Centre, Davos-Klosters, Switzerland

: Fusion, Congress Centre, Davos-Klosters, Switzerland Panel Topic : As supply chains grow increasingly complex, the ripple effect of a cyberattack on a single entity can disrupt entire ecosystems. Trust has become the cornerstone of resilience. CrowdStrike CEO and founder George Kurtz joins a panel of global experts to discuss how organizations can ensure secure interactions, foster confidence, and implement strategies to safeguard operational continuity and data integrity.

Livestream: https://www.weforum.org/meetings/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2025/sessions/from-crisis-to-confidence/



Resilience in the Intelligent Age: Insights from Technology Visionaries:

Date : January 21, 2025

: January 21, 2025 Time : 18:30 20:00 CET

: 18:30 20:00 CET Location : Cognizant Chalet, Promenade 68, Davos

: Cognizant Chalet, Promenade 68, Davos Panel Topic: This panel discussion will explore strategies to secure operations, drive innovation, and maintain continuity amid growing global complexity and AI innovation.

This panel discussion will explore strategies to secure operations, drive innovation, and maintain continuity amid growing global complexity and AI innovation. Panelists : Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant George Kurtz, CEO and Founder, CrowdStrike Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder, Zscaler Brad Arkin, Chief Trust Officer, Salesforce

:

For more information on CrowdStrike's participation at Davos 2025, visit www.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

