WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies (LHX) has been awarded a $263 million contract by the U.S. Army for the continued production of the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle - Binocular. This marks the second order under the full-scale production Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity program, following a similar contract awarded earlier this year.To date, L3Harris has delivered more than 28,000 advanced vision goggles to military personnel worldwide. These include the company's Binocular Night Vision Device Fused solution, which combines night vision and thermal imaging capabilities.The continued production of the ENVG-B solidifies the company's role as a trusted partner in advancing military capabilities.LHX is currently trading at $223.72 up 2.55 percent or $5.56 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX