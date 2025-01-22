PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said the EU has approved Sarclisa in combination with a standard-of-care regimen, bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone, for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant, based on data from the IMROZ phase 3 study. The company noted that, with the expanded marketing authorization, Sarclisa is the first anti-CD38 therapy in combination with VRd in this patient population in the EU.Currently, Sarclisa is approved in more than 50 countries, including the US and in the EU, across three indications.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX