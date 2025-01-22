Ratos AB: Ratos consolidates construction operations in new company - Sentia

Sentia marks the creation of a leading Nordic construction group with a focus on projects with the public sector and major private sector customers. Sentia includes the subsidiaries HENT, with operations in Norway, and SSEA Group, with operations in Sweden.

The consolidation will create better conditions for sharing expertise and collaborating on large, complex projects in Norway and Sweden, enabling the subsidiaries to develop and become more competitive.

"Basically, the two companies have performed well and proved their strength, and now they will have an even better foundation. HENT and SSEA Group already collaborate, and we have seen clear synergies - not least in terms of sales. The consolidation is a natural next step to create an even stronger platform to drive growth, while maintaining good profitability. Together, the companies will have a greater impact on the Nordic construction market," says Jonas Wiström, President and CEO of Ratos.

"Both subsidiaries will become stronger by sharing their experience, particularly in project development and collaboration/partnering. We will have a larger network of customers, a broader market platform, a larger supplier network and greater flexibility in terms of expertise and resources. Sentia will prioritise responsible growth, with a focus on safety and sustainability," says Jan Jahren, President and CEO of HENT and Sentia.

"We share a corporate culture centered on being a team player, having short decision paths, engaging in continuous learning and having a strong desire to deliver results. The best testament to the value we can create together is the successful projects we have already collaborated on, such as Sara Kulturhus in Skellefteå, Kunskapsstaden in Kiruna and Ersta Hospital in Stockholm. All of these were large, complex projects and were handed over to very satisfied customers. Through Sentia, we will be able to deliver more successful projects and become more competitive in major tenders," says Christian Wieland, CEO of SSEA Group and Vice President of Sentia.

HENT and SSEA Group are continuing to operate under their own brands in Norway and Sweden, but as subsidiaries of Sentia. Jan Jahren remains the head of the subsidiary HENT and is also President and CEO of Sentia, while Christian Wieland is continuing to lead the subsidiary SSEA Group (including SSEA, Vestia and Kiruna Målbygg) and serves as Vice President of Sentia.

About Sentia

The consolidation of HENT and SSEA Group, under the now joint parent company Sentia, took place in December 2024. While the subsidiaries operate locally under decentralised structures in Norway and Sweden, the consolidation will create a stronger platform for growth with robust profitability. By combining the strengths of both companies, they will be better positioned to secure more large, complex projects in a broader Nordic market.

HENT had sales of NOK 9.5 billion 2023 and approximately1,270 employees. The company has its registered office in Trondheim, but operates across Norway and has around ten active billion-krone projects. Examples of projects include Norway's largest university building (the new life sciences building at Oslo University), two blocks in the new government district in Oslo, parts of the Fornebubanen, the Norwegian Ocean Technology Center, and six ongoing hospital projects. HENT is also building Aker's new head office in Stavanger, which will be Norway's largest office building. HENT's customers include a mix of the largest public and private sector developers in Norway.

SSEA Group had sales of SEK 2 billion 2023 and approximately 150 employees. The company has its registered office in Gothenburg, but operates across Sweden. Examples of ongoing and completed projects include Ängelholm City Hall, and Foajén, one of Malmö's most impressive office buildings, as well as several renovation projects at Landvetter Airport. SSEA Group's main strengths involve the construction of public sector buildings, such as schools and other types of premises intended for public activities. SSEA Group also builds high security facilities. The company - whose regular customer surveys show a very high level of customer satisfaction - primarily serves the public sector and also has repeat business from major private sector developers.

