Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40H89 | ISIN: SE0022447348 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NP1
Frankfurt
22.01.25
08:11 Uhr
4,100 Euro
+0,010
+0,24 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLERIE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLERIE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1154,31512:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2025 08:00 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flerie AB: Year-end report 2024

Finanznachrichten News

October - December 2024

  • Net asset value was SEK 4,198 million (3,566) and net asset value per share was SEK 53.77 (58.71), adjusted net asset value per share was 55.09 (58.71)
  • Change in net asset value per share in the quarter was -1.5 per cent (-8.0)
  • Total fair value of shares in portfolio companies was SEK 3,072 million (2,803)
  • Change in fair value of shares in portfolio companies was SEK -75 million (-234), equivalent to -2.5 per cent (-7.9)
  • Net profit/loss amounted to SEK -64 million (-258)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.82 (-4.25)

January - December 2024

  • Change in net asset value per share was -8.4 per cent (-14.7), adjusted change in net asset value per share was -6.2 per cent
  • Change in fair value of shares in portfolio companies was SEK -177 million (-533), equivalent to -6.3 per cent (-19.6).
  • Net profit/loss amounted to SEK -228 million (-560)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -3.24 (-11.34)
  • The expense ratio amounted to 1.2 per cent (1.3)
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 865 million (330) at year-end

Significant events during the quarter

  • Chromafora was granted EUR 22.5 million financing from EIB to support development and commercialisation of technique that removes PFAS "forever chemicals" from water.

Shareholders, financial analysts and media are kindly invited to a webcast in English, including presentation of the year-end report 2024 and a Q&A, today on the 22nd of January 2025 at 10:00 CET.

If you wish to participate via webcast please register via the link below. Please note that it can take a few minutes to receive the confirmation e-mail with the Teams link following registration: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/7a05816a-d48c-4add-bf45-4e296df48017@8a6f565d-42e1-4b27-93d3-51ae5cf1e4a2

The presentation will be available after the webcast at www.flerie.com.

For more information:

Ted Fjällman, CEO
Email: ir@flerie.com

Flerie in brief
Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com

This information is information that Flerie AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-01-22 08:00 CET.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.