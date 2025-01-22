Flerie AB: Year-end report 2024

October - December 2024

Net asset value was SEK 4,198 million (3,566) and net asset value per share was SEK 53.77 (58.71), adjusted net asset value per share was 55.09 (58.71)

Change in net asset value per share in the quarter was -1.5 per cent (-8.0)

Total fair value of shares in portfolio companies was SEK 3,072 million (2,803)

Change in fair value of shares in portfolio companies was SEK -75 million (-234), equivalent to -2.5 per cent (-7.9)

Net profit/loss amounted to SEK -64 million (-258)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.82 (-4.25)

January - December 2024

Change in net asset value per share was -8.4 per cent (-14.7), adjusted change in net asset value per share was -6.2 per cent

Change in fair value of shares in portfolio companies was SEK -177 million (-533), equivalent to -6.3 per cent (-19.6).

Net profit/loss amounted to SEK -228 million (-560)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -3.24 (-11.34)

The expense ratio amounted to 1.2 per cent (1.3)

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 865 million (330) at year-end

Significant events during the quarter

Chromafora was granted EUR 22.5 million financing from EIB to support development and commercialisation of technique that removes PFAS "forever chemicals" from water.

Shareholders, financial analysts and media are kindly invited to a webcast in English, including presentation of the year-end report 2024 and a Q&A, today on the 22nd of January 2025 at 10:00 CET.

The presentation will be available after the webcast at www.flerie.com.

For more information:

Ted Fjällman, CEO

Email: ir@flerie.com

Flerie in brief

Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com

This information is information that Flerie AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-01-22 08:00 CET.