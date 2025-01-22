Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary 42West Supports Exciting New Projects at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival

The entertainment PR and marketing powerhouse 42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), will showcase a number of impressive clients with films and television projects make their premieres at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, running in Park City from January 23 to February 2.

42West's slate at Sundance boasts five projects across five programming areas. In the Spotlight section is ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO, the latest from Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald, which Magnolia Pictures will open exclusively on IMAX screens nationwide on April 11 before expanding to additional theaters, with HBO to air and stream on Max late 2025. Among the 42West projects making their their world premieres at Sundance and seeking distribution are: Dylan Southern's THE THING WITH FEATHERS, produced by and starring Benedict Cumberbatch debuting in the Premieres section; acclaimed filmmaker Cooper Raiff marking his series debut with HAL & HARPER in the Episodics section and featuring an ensemble including Lili Reinhart, Mark Ruffalo, Betty Gilpin, Havana Rose Liu, Addison Timlin, and Raiff; Amanda Kramer's BY DESIGN starring Juliette Lewis and Mamoudou Athie premiering in the NEXT section; and Meera Menon's DIDN'T DIE launching in the Midnights section.

Additionally, 42West client Andrew Jarecki's new documentary THE ALABAMA SOLUTION, co-directed with Charlotte Kaufman, is featured in the Premieres section, which HBO will release later this year. Longtime client Conan O'Brien also stars in A24's IF I HAD LEGS I'D KICK YOU, written and directed by Mary Bronstein.

Last year, 42West's Sundance slate included three of the biggest selling, critically acclaimed films at the festival: MY OLD ASS, which sold to Amazon MGM and SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY to Warner Bros. Discovery, both for $15 million; and IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE, which sold to Netflix for $17 million.

ABOUT 42WEST:

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has five divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice, and the recently acquired social impact agency - Elle Communications. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN:

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, management, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., Elle Communications and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

