Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
WKN: A40RV3 | ISIN: US25686H3084
NASDAQ
05.05.25 | 22:00
1,120 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
08.05.2025 22:02 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin to Host First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call on May 13 at 4:30 PM ET

Finanznachrichten News

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, announced today it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on May 13, 2025, at 4:30pm ET.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: May 13, 2025
Time: 4:30pm ET
Toll Free: 888-506-0062 International: 973-528-0011 Participant Access Code: 893617
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/52465

Replay

Toll Free: 877-481-4010 International: 919-882-2331 Replay Passcode: 52465
Webcast Replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/52465

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
james@haydenir.com
646-755-7412

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-to-host-first-quarter-2025-earnings-call-on-may-13-at-4-30-pm-et-1025644

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
