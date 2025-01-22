Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Corporation"), announces groundbreaking results for its state-of-the-art quantum-based hardware wallet, designed to revolutionize security in blockchain and cryptocurrency transactions. Recent studies highlight that this innovative solution reduces the risk of monetary loss by up to 98% compared to conventional hierarchical deterministic (HD) wallets.

Announced last July, the wallet leverages Quantum eMotion's proprietary Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG) technology and an intelligent key generation scheme, ensuring optimal performance for commercial blockchain applications. It provides a cost-effective and compact solution by reusing hardware components for generating both parent and child keys, thus reducing costs and complexity.

An advanced resetting mechanism enhances protection against brute-force attacks and privilege escalation by regenerating master private keys with new quantum random numbers. In collaboration with ETS (École de technologie supérieure, Montreal, Canada) researchers M. Shabir, K. Zhang, G. Gagnon, and Bertrand Reulet from the University of Sherbrooke, QeM's design has been rigorously evaluated and published in Springer Nature: Qaas: hybrid cryptocurrency wallet-as-a-service based on Quantum RNG*.

The hybrid Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) wallet integrates QRNG-powered key generation with deep learning algorithms to optimize key scheme selection based on user behavior. This approach ensures robust security and balances efficiency and memory utilization. Successfully implemented for Ethereum transactions, the QaaS wallet demonstrates outstanding enhanced security and operational performance without additional memory demands.

Our QaaS wallet represents a significant leap forward in blockchain security and usability," said Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. "By combining quantum technology with intelligent system design, we are setting new standards for protecting digital assets."

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

