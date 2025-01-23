LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: Revenues of EUR 15.5 million (fully consolidated) +45% Q2 2025 revenues growth compared to Q1 2025 Developments further materializing in 2025

Revenues of €15.5 million (fully consolidated[1])

+45% Q2 2025 revenues growth compared to Q1 2025

Developments further materializing in 2025

Pontpierre, France, January 22nd 2025 - FDE (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon negative energy producer, posted H1 2025 revenues (ending on December 31st, 2024) of €15.5 million, (€12.2 million using the equity method for the Drin Energija entity, which owns Petjnik, our solar farm in operation with an installed capacity of 45 MW):

In Euro million * 2025 2024 Q1 sales (Jul. - Sep.) 7,0 8,1 Q2 sales (Oct. - Dec.) 8,5 9,3 H1 Sales 15,5 17,4

* Unaudited numbers

Deployment of additional green electricity production units in Europe

H1 FY25 sales related to electricity production (excluding Greenstat) amounted to €7.0 million, on the back of normalized energy prices compared to the previous year. However, a proactive portfolio management has enabled us to secure a significant proportion of our production for the current year at competitive prices (around €150/MWh), to ensure future sales growth.

FDE continues to develop additional cogeneration units in the Hauts-de-France region, having recently secured prefectorial decrees for the future commissioning of two cogeneration units of 1.5 MW at the Angres site and two initial units at the Rouvignies site, bringing the total installed capacity to 28.5 MW.

A positive upturn in our gas activity

Gas injection has resumed from the end of October, in a sustained price environment following a long period of unavailability of the GRTgaz gas grid. The gas production generated sales of €3.1 million in the first half of 2025, as the Group is pursuing legal action to obtain compensation for the losses incurred following the unavailability of the network since 2019.

Increasing contribution from our Norwegian subsidiaries

Revenues from Greenstat in Norway amounted to €1.8 million for the first 6 months of 2025, and are mainly related to construction work on photovoltaic power plant projects.

Recognized only under the full consolidation method, solar production at the Petjnik site in Bosnia generated revenues of €3.3 million during this half-year.

Solid developments underway for 2025

In Norway, while FDE has begun the construction of its new 100 GWh per year RNG production unit in Stavanger, which is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of 2025, the Group is developing a new RNG production unit in Halsa, targeting a production of 120 GWh per year during 2026. This subsidiary has already secured its feedstock and 30% of its offtake thanks to the partnership with Sorheim Holding AS. The unit will also produce 14,200 tons per year of liquid Bio-CO 2 and 165,000 tons per year of bio fertilizer.

At the same time, Greenstat is making progress with its renewable hydrogen production project in Agder, with a first phase of 20 MW electrolysers for which equipment orders and site preparation are underway. The unit will be commissioned by the end of 2026, and will contribute, along with the many other green energy production projects under development in Norway, to the Group's strong growth.

FDE thus reiterates its 2030 targets of annual sales of over 175 million euros, EBITDA exceeding 85 million euros, combined with over 20 million tons of CO 2 eq emissions per year.

Next announcements:

H1 FY25 Results: March 22nd, 2025

About La Française de l'Énergie (« FDE »)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to making Net Zero happen. As a specialist in local energy systems and the circular economy, FDE capitalizes on its industrial know-how ranging from engineering, energy production to CO 2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with better resilience of the associated eco-systems.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

[1] Full consolidation of Drin Energija, 49.5% owned by Greenstat (being formalized under IFRS 10)

