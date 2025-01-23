TOPPAN Digital Language launches new IP filing and translation business, TOPPAN Digital IP

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPPAN Digital Language ("TDL"), a leader in language services for high-risk and business critical content is pleased to announce its new venture, TOPPAN Digital IP, to deliver the future of international patent filing.

TOPPAN Digital IP is led by Neil Simpkin, who has joined as Senior Vice President, IP Solutions. Neil is joined by a team of industry experts, including Austyn Hardy, VP, Sales & Marketing and Chris Evans VP, Operations. Together, Neil, Austyn and Chris bring over 50 years of experience in the IP industry, having previously grown and led the IP division of RWS plc. Just as TDL was founded as a new force in the language industry to deliver a customer experience that was not being provided by traditional suppliers, TOPPAN Digital IP is building the next generation of patent filing technology and a suite of first-class services. Putting customers at the heart of everything we do, our vision is clear. We believe the future of filing solutions will be:

Integrated - delivering a seamless experience between systems

Intelligent - providing clear insights and predictive information

Transparent - combining responsive customer service with clear value-led pricing

Intuitive - easy-to-use technology that keeps you informed

Secure - managing the use of AI to ensure confidentiality every step of the way

Launching in phases during 2025, TOPPAN Digital IP will provide international patent filing solutions via the PCT, EP and Paris Convention routes and patent translation services that combine the latest AI technology with only the most expert patent translators.

Neil Simpkin, SVP IP Solutions said that "I am delighted to have joined TOPPAN Digital Language to build and grow the IP solutions business. The company's focus on applying an innovative, customer-centric approach to the complex challenges associated with the globalization of high-risk, business-critical content completely aligns with what I aim to bring to the IP market. Too many IP service providers have been unable to combine the need for genuine patent expertise and customer excellence with a managed approach to the latest developments in AI. I look forward to hitting that sweet-spot and partnering with customers across the globe."

Commenting on the launch of TOPPAN Digital IP, Christophe Djaouani (President of TOPPAN Digital Language) said: "Our launch of Toppan Digital IP presents an opportunity for us to expand the range of best-in-class services we offer to our global client base. We will combine TDL's track record of service through innovation with the accuracy, expertise and security required when managing patents. With the extensive capabilities and global footprint of TOPPAN behind us, I know we can deliver an industry-leading experience for our customers. I look forward to seeing the IP leadership team delivering on their vision."

As part of the launch of TOPPAN Digital IP, we are delighted to host a series of expert panel events, "The Future of Filing" to discuss the changing needs of the industry. Please contact us at TDIP@toppandigital.com for more details about these events, or for more information about our services.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toppan-digital-language-launches-new-ip-filing-and-translation-business-toppan-digital-ip-302350827.html